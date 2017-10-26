The Ultimate Houston, Texas, Road Trip Playlist

Spotify has curated playlists reflecting the local flavor of each stop on HuffPost’s “Listen to America” tour using location-based data to find out what people are really listening to in 20-plus cities. Check back for more from Sept. 12 through Oct. 30.

Houston, Texas, official hometown of Beyoncé Knowles Carter, boasts so many other local artists you could barely say them all in one breath. There’s Hilary Duff, Solange (duh), Travis Scott, Camillionaire, Kenny Rogers and Destiny’s Child (also duh). But the list goes on: Houston may claim “I Can See Clearly Now” crooner Johnny Nash, soul band The Suffers, gospel singer Yolanda Adams, the bluesy Victoria Spivey, the jazzy Renee Olstead, rappers Scarface, South Park Mexican, Lil’ Flip and Paul Wall, the band Blue October, hip-hop artist Trae, producer Robert Glasper, blues artist Guitar Shorty, Christian performer Lecrae, Latin singer Jaci Velasquez and a whole lot of country musicians including Robert Earl Keen, Rodney Crowell, Charlie Robison, Barbara Mandrell, Cory Morrow and Jack Ingram. (Phew.)