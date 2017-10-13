The Ultimate Livingston, Montana, Road Trip Playlist

Spotify has curated playlists reflecting the local flavor of each stop on HuffPost’s “Listen to America” tour using location-based data to find out what people are really listening to in 20-plus cities. Check back for more from Sept. 12 through Oct. 30.
North of Yellowstone National Park lies Livingston, Montana, a town of just over 7,000 that has determined itself the park’s “gateway.” It’s home to Little Jane and the Pistol Whips, whose “small-town vibe comes through on their Americana, folksy tracks,” notes Paste magazine. The “unconventional,” per Pitchfork, ’90s band Silkworm owes its guitarist to Livingston, while Big Sky Country counts a collection of classical musicians among its progeny: the soprano Karan Armstrong, composer Philip Aaberg, flutist Joseph Fire Crow and pianist Elinor Freer. Also: folk-pop artist Chase McBride.
More than elsewhere around the U.S., people around Montana enjoy a blend of rock and pop: Tracks by Foster the People, Smash Mouth, Niall Horan and Imagine Dragons are particularly popular here. Christian singer Cathy Penny has quite a few fans around these parts, too. You can give the whole playlist a listen below.
Spotify playlists for the “Listen to America” campaign were created by looking at each location’s most popular songs (streaming in the highest numbers at time of publication), distinctive songs (currently being streamed more in this city compared to all other cities in the world) and tracks from local artists. While many picks are data-driven, some songs are handpicked from data lists to assure the playlists reflect a variety of genres and decades, as well as a healthy gender balance.
