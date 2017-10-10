The ultimate luxury vegan gift box has landed...

Introducing the ultimate in cruelty-free and vegan decadence, TGV Luxe Edit is a lifestyle gift box with a difference, guaranteed to offer a little bit of peaceful luxury to busy lives.

Created by Rachida Brocklehurst, the founder of luxury vegan travel and lifestyle site, TheGreenV.com, TGV Luxe Edit was borne out of a desire to offer easy access to luxurious, vegan-friendly products to busy women who feel like they need more time for themselves. Dedicated to offering practical information as well as high-end products, each box comes with a mini vegan destination guide and top beauty and wellness tips from a new city in each edition.

Inspired by her own luxury vegan travel and love of quality products, Rachida not only wanted to combine her passions, but to use the boxes to give back, which is why 50p from each Luxe Edit box goes to the charity Safe Haven for Donkeys in the Holy Land. Further, Rachida actively encourages her subscribers to reuse their box and fill it with animal-friendly treats, and donate it to a local sanctuary or organisation to help animals in need.

TGV Luxe Edit has partnered with Skinny Prosecco to offer one lucky subscriber each edition the chance to win a bottle of bubbles if they share and tag their box images on social media. The two brands share a love of wellness, with a side of luxury and look forward to working together.

The future looks bright for Rachida and TGV Luxe Edit, with more partnerships on the horizon as Rachida’s upcoming book, Green is the New Black: How to Live a Luxurious & Cruelty-Free Life is set to be published in December.