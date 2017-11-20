The Ultimate Roundup For Hundreds Of Black Friday Deals

You shouldn’t have to comb through hundreds of sites to find the best Black Friday deals. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of what we believe are all of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals that are actually worth your time and money. And yes, we even included a list of all the stores that’ll remain closed on Thanksgiving Day, so you can better streamline your holiday shopping.
Save yourself some time and take a peek through our ultimate guide to winning Black Friday below:
From crazy door busters to lightning deals and last-minute steals, it can be hard to know where you’re getting the most bang for your buck during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. That’s why we did the research for you and found the sales worth your time and money.
More and more companies are prioritizing their employees and families by opting against staying open on Thanksgiving Day, choosing instead to keep their doors closed until Black Friday (or even later).
Target stores will be open at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. Their doors will close at midnight and re-open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday, but you can snag their Black Friday deals online all weekend long. Plus, you’ll definitely want to take advantage of the retailer’s numerous gift card bundles, which will save you even more.
Earlier this week the commerce giant low-key released a sneak peek at its upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. These deals will be available on various dates and times between Nov. 17 and Black Friday, Nov. 24.
While Jet.com and Amazon offer many of the same core offerings ― quality products, wide selection, two-day shipping ― there’s no membership fee to get Jet’s two-day shipping. Whether you’re looking for gifts under $100, holiday decor, or gifts for your foodie friend, Jet’s best Black Friday deals are worth your time.
Although we’re usually inundated with updates on those big-ticket Black Friday holiday purchases, there are plenty of other amazing Black Friday deals right now on everyday essentials like beauty and skincare.
Make sure you’re the best dressed at the holiday party. Many of the biggest retailers are starting their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals early (some are already going on now), and they’re definitely worth your time and money.
If you’ve ever gone shopping on Black Friday, you know how stressful it can be. So why not enjoy Black Friday 2017 from the comfort of your own home this year? That’s why we’ve rounded up 12 retailers that are offering big savings on home goods this Black Friday.
If you’ve been dreaming of upgrading your kitchen with a new KitchenAid mixer, then Black Friday is the perfect time to find one for cheap. Impress your foodie friends with these ridiculously good deals on KitchenAid mixers.
If you’re looking for an excuse to get moving on Black Friday sales, we’ve got you covered. Fitbits are among the most-searched holiday gifts this season, which is why we’ve rounded up what we believe are the best Black Friday deals on wish-list Fitbits.
Whether you’re looking for a gaming laptop, a new MacBook Pro or a convertible laptop with a touch screen, there’s something on sale for every type of user. We’ve combed through the deals clutter to find our favorites.
Among 2017′s hottest holiday gifts are big-ticket items like laptops, FitBits, and, unsurprisingly, gaming consoles like the just-released versions of the Xbox One X and Xbox One S. Unfortunately, we’re not seeing any deals on the brand-new Xbox One X (so far), but there are some pretty great deals on the Xbox One S.
This year, Etsy launched its first-ever Cyber Week Sale. Kicking off Nov. 20, the sale features price drops on all kinds of handmade, one-of-a-kind goods on everything from home decor, jewelry and accessories to craft supplies, wedding gifts and more. For shoppers who want to shop small this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we’ve curated a taste of what’s on sale.
While Apple doesn’t really *do* Black Friday, resellers and refurbished sites like Newegg and OWC are probably offering the best deals on the new iPhone X and iPhone 8, and we’re seeing some deep price cuts on MacBooks, Apple watches, Beats, and more.
The experts at DealNews say the biggest travel savings will be on Cyber Monday. While shopping, be aware that the lowest sale price advertised isn’t *always* the price you’ll get, as most fares are determined by your travel dates and destinations, so read the fine print closely that way you don’t pay more than expected. Even still, we’ve rounded up some notoriously wallet-friendly travel sites to keep an eye on for travel deals this Black Friday weekend.
Though Gap and Old Navy’s prices are already pretty reasonable, we can’t turn away from a cozy $20 on-sale robe for him or a $15 on-sale puffer vest for her. Whether you’re in search of new gloves, fitness gear, kid’s pajamas, slippers for home, or inexpensive stocking-stuffers, now is the time to stock up on those winter essentials.
Subscription boxes are gifts that (literally) keep on giving, so make the holidays easier on yourself by putting the planning, curating and packaging of gift boxes in someone else’s hands. Whether you’re shopping for men, women, kids or someone else, there’s a subscription box out there for them.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.