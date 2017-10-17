The Ultimate Vegan's Guide to Chocolate Desserts (Recipes & Techniques)

This article originally appeared on Konversai's blog, The Social Movement.

Mmmm, chocolate! Chocolate often gets a bad reputation for being unhealthy and something to be avoided, but the right kinds of chocolate in moderation can actually be quite good for you. In a previous blog, we talked about how dark chocolate in its purest form contain antioxidants, which in turn reduce blood pressure and improve endothelial functioning, which controls relaxation and blood clotting and regulates your immune system. Dark chocolate also releases “feel good” endorphins in your brain, promoting overall feelings of wellbeing. Plus, spoiling yourself with a little bit of chocolate every now and then is good for the soul. And of course, chocolate is also a known aphrodisiac—something you should definitely keep in mind when planning your next date. Chocolate is literally and figuratively a way to most anyone’s heart—yes, even a vegan’s heart.

First of all, what does “vegan” mean? A vegan diet is one that consists of no animal flesh or animal products, including milk, cheese, yogurt, butter, eggs, and honey. Some vegans extend the philosophy of not using any animal products beyond their diet and into other areas of their lives. For example, many vegans choose not to purchase any products made of leather, wool, or animal fur or any products that were tested on animals. While this blog focuses on the dietary aspects of veganism, future blogs will explore some of the other aspects.

There are so many misconceptions people have about a vegan diet. One of the most common misconceptions is that vegans don’t get enough protein. In fact, a pound of broccoli has more protein than a pound of beef. Another common misconception is that vegans only eat salads. In reality, there are a myriad of ways to be creative with a vegan diet (see our recent blog about how to be creative with a vegetarian diet). Yet another misconception is that vegans can’t have any fun and indulge in chocolatey goodness and desserts. This blog is all about dispelling that myth.

You absolutely can be vegan and still spoil yourself with scrumptious chocolate-based desserts. It’s all just a matter of finding substitutes for whatever animal products you would use in non-vegan recipes. There are plenty out there, which we will explore in great detail. If prepared correctly, it is usually almost impossible to taste the difference between a vegan and non-vegan dessert. So why not let the animals live their lives happily and give some of these vegan chocolate desserts a try? Specifically, we’ll be looking at how you can make vegan chocolate chip cookies, brownies, fudge, chocolate muffins, German chocolate cake, chocolate lava cake, chocolate mousse, and chocolate truffles.

So, put on your apron and pre-heat your oven! Dessert is on its way!

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies

Many of the dark chocolate and semi-sweet chocolate chips you find at the grocery store are vegan. Just be sure to read the ingredients, as there might occasionally be some milk in them. In place of milk in your recipe, you could use soy milk, vanilla soy milk, rice milk, unsweetened almond milk, or water depending on your preference.

If you opt for almond milk, you want to use the unsweetened version so as not to disrupt the sugar content of the cookie. In place of butter, you could use coconut oil, canola or vegetable oil, or vegan butter or margarine depending on your preference. Keep in mind that coconut oil tends to make baked goods greasier. If you do use coconut oil, it needs to be solid before making the cookie dough, so if you live in a warmer climate, it might be necessary to refrigerate the coconut oil before baking. Obviously, coconut oil and coconut milk will give the cookies a bit of a coconut flavor when they’re fresh out of the oven, but this typically subsides after a day.

If you are using a vegan butter option, make sure it is unsalted. Stick butter is probably better than tub butter because the tub butter tends to be greasier. The butter should not be melted at all, as this will make the cookies come out flat. Unsweetened applesauce can make for an egg replacement, although the cookies might come out cakier. Pureed bananas could also work, but you might get a hint of a banana taste if you do. Flax seed mixed with water is another option for an egg substitute. Chia seeds mixed with water also work, but will probably be able to taste the chia flavor more than you would the flax flavor. There are also egg replacement powders that just need to be mixed with water. You can easily find these at the supermarket. But if you have enough other ingredients that contribute richness and moisture, an egg substitute might not even be necessary.

If you are concerned about the cookies sticking, using parchment or foil can be helpful. Greasing the pan too much might make the cookies come out greasy. Another thing to note is that these cookies will probably look paler when they come out of the oven compared to non-vegan cookies. That’s normal. Don’t overbake the cookies, as they will burn and lose their flavor.

Vegan Brownies

Egg replacement powders do not work well in vegan brownie recipes, as they will make your brownies come out super oily on top. Instead, try using unsweetened applesauce, mashed bananas, or pumpkin puree. Cornstarch, chia seeds, and flax seeds also work well. The flax seeds need to be well ground to give you the right consistency. A small amount of baking powder can also give vegan brownies just enough lift and structure, eliminating your need for an egg replacement.

You can also do away with any egg replacements by making the dough extra thick. You could do so by using extra flour. Almond butter and even peanut butter can replace the butter. Vegan butter and margarine are also safe bets. While canola and vegetable oils could work in theory, there is always the concern that the brownies will come out too oily. Plus, vegan butter and margarine allow the flavor to mingle better.

Believe it or not, some people even use avocado as an ingredient in vegan brownies. The avocados need to be ripe and smooth. This recipe would call for some maple syrup. Make sure you let the brownies cool sufficiently (about 10 minutes) before cutting them.

Vegan Fudge

The base for your vegan fudge will probably be tiny shreds of coconut. Don’t worry though—the coconut flavor is very subtle. You can use a creamy nut butter in place of regular butter, though this is not necessary. Almond butter and cashew butter will blend into the background and highlight the chocolate flavor, while peanut butter will have more of a noticeable flavor. Coconut oil can be useful because it will keep your fudge solid but still creamy. It also helps with the chocolate melting process. Coconut butter will probably make your fudge richer and give it more of a coconut flavor.

In place of milk, you can use any non-dairy milk (soy, almond, coconut, or rice). Coconut milk helps the fudge stay soft and creamy in the fridge. You can also add in some dates and maple syrup for extra sweetness. Don’t add in more than 2 or 3 dates though, as this can make the fudge too thick. If you feel that you want your fudge sweeter, you can always supplement with more maple syrup.

Vegan Chocolate Muffins

Out of all the substitutions on here, the ones for vegan chocolate muffins might surprise you the most. Get this—you can use pureed beets. A cup of pureed beets is roughly equal to two full beets. Yes, your muffins will look a little intense compared to non-vegan chocolate muffins, but they will taste delicious.

Note that if you use beets, your fingers will probably be pink for a little while. If you’re not feeling that, then other options include butternut squash puree, pumpkin puree, avocado puree, persimmon puree, and applesauce. Oil can also be used instead of fruit purees.

Vegan German Chocolate Cake

For a delicious vegan German chocolate cake, you can use any non-dairy milk or water as a milk replacement, coconut oil, canola oil, or vegan butter as a butter replacement, and applesauce or soy yogurt as an egg replacement. Your frosting will probably have a shredded coconut base, which can be thickened with coconut flour and cornstarch or arrowroot powder and sweetened with coconut sugar, maple syrup, vanilla, and a touch of coconut oil. Dates, avocados, or prunes can also work for a sweet frosting base, in which case you would use extra non-dairy milk.

Make sure you use plenty of chocolate, and perhaps some maple syrup, so you don’t miss out on the sweetness of this dessert. If it’s still too bitter for you, you can also add in some extra sugar. Adding some warm coffee to the cake can also give it some extra sweetness.

Vegan Chocolate Lava Cake

You can make a vegan chocolate lava cake using pureed beets. The beets will give the cake a pretty flavor, which you may not be used to, but don’t worry—you won’t lose the delicious, decadent taste. Pureed raspberries will have the same effect. You can also use unsweetened applesauce, soy yogurt, or pureed bananas. Melted coconut oil, sunflower oil, olive oil, or vegan butter can replace the non-dairy butter, and unsweetened non-dairy milk can replace the dairy milk. It is important that it is unsweetened so as not to mess with the sugar content of the recipe.

To replace eggs, you can mix 1/8 tablespoon of baking soda with 1/8 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar. You could also eliminate the need for egg replacement by using self-rising flour. If you want to make your recipe gluten free and soy free as well, mix the dark chocolate with a small mashed baked sweet potato, organic black lentils, flaxmeal, and pitted medjool dates. This may sound unconventional, but if cooked correctly, they will disappear into the batter and you won’t even know they’re there.

Vegan Chocolate Mousse

You can use unsweetened coconut milk for a vegan chocolate mousse. Make sure that it is full fat. You can also use coconut cream, but you would need to add more sweetener if you did. Egg replacements for this recipe could include a pureed, large, ripe avocado, aquafaba and chickpeas (don’t worry—you won’t taste them), or silken tofu. The silken tofu will give the mousse a smooth, creamy base, but since all brands of tofu are different, you want to make sure you taste the mixture before baking it to ensure that the tofu taste is not overpowering. Maple syrup or agave nectar will give the mousse a sweet taste.

If you’re using aquafaba, make sure any utensils you’re using are completely grease free, because even the tiniest bit of grease can prevent the aquafaba from reaching stiff peaks. Adding a teaspoon of acid, such as lemon juice or vinegar, will help things move faster and stabilize the foam. The good thing about aquafaba is that unlike egg whites, it cannot be over-whipped. Whipping it enough is important because you want to get it to a point where it doesn’t move at all.

Vegan Chocolate Truffles

Making breathtaking vegan chocolate truffles is not hard at all. You can use coconut milk, but it should be tinned or canned. Also make sure you use enough cocoa and chocolate solids. If there’s too much liquid, the truffles won’t firm up well. Shaved chocolate instead of chocolate chips is better, since chocolate chips have additives in them to help them keep their form, and this could affect the texture of the truffles. Thick cashew cream could also work, but it needs to be warmed gently over low heat with either finely chopped chocolate or powdered chocolate. Smaller particles will ensure that the chocolate will melt quickly into the warm liquid, which will make for a smooth ganache with minimal stirring. You can also use mejdool dates and almond flour to keep the consistency and make the truffle mixture less sticky and easier to work with.

So the next time someone says vegans can’t enjoy good desserts, serve them up one of these vegan chocolate recipes to prove them wrong.

