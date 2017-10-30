The Unemployment Rate Is Undercounting the Number of People Out of Work

This coming Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) – the government agency tasked with gathering data on our country’s labor market – will release its monthly employment report. The report will feature a number of important economic statistics, most notably the national unemployment rate.

In recent months, President Trump has cited the nation’s low unemployment rate as evidence of his administration’s positive track record on the economy. In July, he claimed that the unemployment rate was at its “lowest in 17 years,” and in August, he said that “unemployment is at a record low.” As it happens, both of those statements were factually incorrect – unemployment has not hit a record low under Trump, nor has it hit a 17-year low. But there is another problem with Trump’s boisterous statements: today’s unemployment rate significantly understates the number of Americans out of work.

The BLS divides the American population into three categories: people who are employed; people who are unemployed; and people who are not in the labor force. In order to be counted as unemployed, a prospective worker must: 1) want to work; 2) be available to work now; and 3) have searched for a job within the past four weeks. The unemployment rate represents the share of all employed or unemployed Americans who fall into the latter category.

The third requirement for being counted as unemployed – that a jobless worker has searched for work within the past four weeks – means that if a large number of prospective workers become discouraged with their job prospects and stop searching for work, they end up being classified as “not in the labor force” rather than “unemployed”. Thus whenever a large number of discouraged jobless workers give up the search for work, the unemployment rate falls.

We have good evidence that this occurred during the Great Recession. In the years preceding the recession (2006 and 2007), just 1.2 million Americans had been unemployed six months or longer. By April of 2010, that figure was up to 6.8 million. Research by Princeton economist Alan Krueger indicates that about one-third of these long-term unemployed workers gave up searching for work, while just one-ninth of them found steady, full-time jobs. (The rest were either continued searching for work or ended up at part-time or temporary jobs.)

Since the recession hit, the share of American adults not in the labor force has risen to 37 percent, up from just 34 percent before the recession. Given the size of the adult population, this is equivalent to about eight million Americans having dropped out of the labor force. Now, some of this decrease can be attributed to benign factors such as the aging of the population (which causes an increase in the ratio of retirees to workers) and rising school enrollment. But there are two pieces of evidence suggesting that the decrease has been at least partially malignant and that, as a result, the unemployment rate is undercounting the number of people out of work.

The first piece of evidence is relatively straightforward: a large number of people not in the labor force say they want jobs. The BLS asks Americans not in the labor force whether they wish to work, whether they are available to work, and whether they have searched for a job within the past year; the Bureau also asks why they haven’t searched within the past four weeks. Based on their responses to these questions, people not in the labor force who say they want a job are grouped into at least one of the following three categories:

Job Wanters – all people not in the labor force who say that they want a job. Marginally Attached Workers – people not in the labor force who say that they want a job, are available to work now, and have searched for a job within the past year but not the past four weeks. (Marginally Attached Workers are a subset of Job Wanters.) Discouraged Workers – Marginally Attached Workers whose reason for not searching within the last four weeks is that they feel discouraged about their job prospects. (Discouraged Workers are a subset of Marginally Attached Workers.)

The table below shows the ratios of Job Wanters, Marginally Attached Workers, and Discouraged Workers to “Unemployed Workers”, both overall and for specific demographic groups. By all three measures (and for all five demographic groups), the number of people not in the labor force who want jobs has increased relative to the number of unemployed workers. This indicates that the unemployment rate accounts for a much smaller share of all jobless Americans than it did before the recession.

Second, most newly employed workers are classified as “not in the labor force” rather than “unemployed” prior to their hiring. This implies that the number of people actively searching for and applying to jobs is much greater than the number of people classified as unemployed. In recent months, only about 30 percent of all people gaining jobs were considered “unemployed” before they were hired. Roughly speaking, this means that for every 3 people classified as “unemployed”, there are about 10 people searching for work.

The figure below shows the unemployment rate for each month from January 1994 to August 2017. The official unemployment rate is compared to a second measure – labeled as the “Unemployment Rate With NILF [Not In the Labor Force] Multiplier” – which accounts for people not in the labor force who move into jobs. By nature, the second measure is always higher than the first. What’s notable, though, is that the two measures tell different stories about the nation’s recovery from the Great Recession. According to the official unemployment rate, the nation has already fully recovered from the recession; the unemployment rate averaged 4.53 percent during the second half of 2006 and the first half of 2007, but has averaged 4.48 percent through the first eight months of 2017. By contrast, according to the alternative measure, the unemployment rate has risen from 12.62 percent to 13.53 percent, an increase of 0.9 percentage-points.