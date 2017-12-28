The United Nations Holds a Conference on ‘Fostering Peaceful and Inclusive Societies’

Today’s world is dominated by news of potential nuclear war between America and North Korea, what the media sees as ‘President Trump’s outrageous tweets,’ with President Trump’s accusations of ‘false news’ in return, and the blanket label of ‘terrorism’ which is applied selectively, loosely and specifically to certain religious communities, particularly Muslims – with the Rohingyas taking the brunt of the accusation in an ongoing wave of genocide against them. In this atmosphere of confusion and heightened tensions what messages are we giving our innocent children, our enthusiastic students, and ordinary people in this world – who are all looking for calm, peace and hope?

It was in this cacophony that I was invited to a conference in Bangkok, Thailand from the 29 to the 30th of November 2017 on Fostering Peaceful and Inclusive Societies in South Asia organized by the United Nations Office on Genocide Prevention and the Responsibility to Protect based in New York. Other sponsors were Muslim Hands: United for the Needy, the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Centre for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID), the Network for Religious and Traditional Peacemakers, and the World Council of Churches. The aim was to bring in religious leaders and actors from South Asia to Bangkok to work out ways to build peace and to cultivate the vital idea of inclusiveness in societies here.

Over many years of effort, the UN had drawn up a superb, all-inclusive ‘Plan of Action for Religious Leaders and Actors to Prevent Incitement to Violence that Could Lead to Atrocity Crimes.’ With its key goals of human rights, sustainable development, and peace and security, the UN aimed to “leave no one behind”. This was every government’s responsibility and every person’s commitment to their fellow humanity. Mohamed Elssanousi, the director of the Secretariat of the Network for Religious and Traditional Peacemakers, pointed out that the Marrakesh Declaration was inspired by the inclusive Charter of Madina from the Prophet Muhammad’s time (pbuh) in the seventh century, which was the first human rights charter. The Marrakesh Declaration is a formal legal framework and commitment by 250 Muslim leaders and scholars in 2016 which champions “defending the rights of religious minorities in predominantly Muslim countries.” But now, 1,400 years later, we have rampant religious exclusion and violence in the name of religion. How did this gaping gap emerge?

This important work of peacebuilding was naturally never going to be easy or easily accepted. Peacebuilders have always found themselves on the edge of society, sometimes seen as threats, and never fully understood. The conference itself was intended to be held in India, but the organizers said that in this current climate and given India’s right-wing government, some Indians turned down hosting the conference. However, India was represented amongst the other South Asian nations, by a very pleasant young man from United Network of Young Peacebuilders called Mridul, by a kind-looking nun who belonged to Mother Teresa’s order, by a wise Sikh, and by Rev. David Selvaraj of the Visthar Academic for Justice and Peace, who made some strong points on how we are faced today with walls, which he said are prejudices. Father David also spoke about the importance of religious leaders using their texts in an intelligent way to heal societies.

But the scene was dominated by Pakistanis, and Mohamed Elssanousi from Washington DC, who masterfully conducted the conference, found this table of delegates hard to tame. He had lived in Pakistan so he constantly put in “Pakistan zindabad!” in his address to the table. At this passionate table was seated Dr. Shunila Ruth, a vocal Christian Pakistani, Jai Prakash, a seasoned Sindhi Hindu journalist, Dr. Sabir, an intelligent blind Christian professor at the Karachi University, Dr. Zia ul Haq of the Islamic University, an imam called Dr. Muhammad Ilyas, just appointed as Seerat Chair by the government to promote inclusiveness, Risham, a young creative social media expert from Lahore, Muhammad al Noori, and finally myself working on peace education in Pakistan. We discussed ‘minority’ problems and challenges in Pakistan with passion. We were hard to keep quiet as we all were seeking respect for all citizens of Pakistan just as the Quaid-e-Azam had dreamed, we wanted to hear voices from all religious communities – we had our own different ways of expressing this passion, of course. Jai Sai said his community had lived in the region for five thousand years and he felt deeply connected to its soil. Jai Sai, Dr. Sabir, Dr. Ruth and the others all said they were very patriotic and worked all their lives to better their country.

After addressing the challenges, we focused on the many positives happening in peacebuilding in Pakistan. After I emphasized the need for focusing on both the challenges and the positives, I was voted to represent the table. As I recorded the thoughts of the delegates at this table, there were so many positives that I ran out of paper. Contrary to the negative news reports, the reality is that there was a burst of good work happening on the ground. The government, I was told, has been very vocal on interfaith harmony. They have set up a Ministry for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony; there was another ministry set up for Human Rights. Out of the National Action Plan – an initiative to promote peace - came Paigham-e-Pakistan – a policy document for advancing interfaith, which has been signed by 3000 ulemas (orthodox religious scholars).

The government has made tremendous and consistent efforts to celebrate the festivals of its religious communities, including Diwali, Christmas, Nauroz and various Eids. In education at the university level, the Iqbal Institute for Dialogue and Research was set up in Islamabad and at Forman Christian College, I set up the Centre for Dialogue and Action to introduce courses on dialogue and respect for humanity. The Higher Education Commission, the Punjab and KPK police academies, Sindh University and the churches, mandirs and gurdwaras make continuous efforts in interfaith dialogue and, particularly the latter, in reaching out, especially to the poor people of all faiths. I too shared my experience of taking priests, imams and rabbis in Islamabad to engage in interfaith dialogue in the churches located in the slum areas. Dr. Sabir informed us about the work of the Karachi-based Interfaith Tree Plantation, which sows seeds of trees to heal our world and to foster peace. The young have a positive role to play on the national, neighborly and international scene.