The United Nations Is A Poster Child For Ingratitude

It is now nearly a month since the United States vetoed a United Nations Security Council Resolution demanding that the United States rescind its decision to recognize Jerusalem as capital of Israel and the follow up action three days later by the U.N. General Assembly demanding that all countries comply with Security Council resolutions regarding Jerusalem/Israel. In both instances American Ambassador Nikki Haley articulating the long enshrined principle of American Sovereignty, forcefully and passionately affirmed the United States decision. One is left to wonder what has happened to the “old-fashioned” notion of gratitude and respect for acts of a friend, which the United States has been for so many for so long.

Many in support of the United States actions have questioned whether there was a betrayal by America’s allies, who voted in favor of the resolutions. And this included many of the European countries, England, France, Germany as well as Japan, India and many in Asia and Africa who have been the beneficiaries of American largesse for so many years. Over 50 billion dollars has been expended annually in foreign aid by the United States. In 2016 the United States contributed 10 billion dollars to the United Nations for its general budget and host of agencies. It is assessed 22% of the U.N. regular budget and 28% of its peace keeping budget. And for that it engenders offensive and outrageous Security Council and General Assembly resolutions.

And while I recognize that member state countries, like people, have a right to disagree with decisions or opinions of others, there are also the principles of respect for sovereignty and “gratitude” that must be recognized. The charter of the U.N. (Article 2.7) provide that the U.N. shall not intervene in matters which are essentially within the domestic jurisdiction of any state. Norms of non-intervention, underline the respect for a member’s sovereignty. Does the U.N. have anything better to do than criticize a verbal declaration by the United States in merely recognizing defacto what is the reality of another member’s (Israel) capital city?

And what of the very idea of “gratitude?” There is a fundamental principal in the Bible of “gratitude,” which is referred to as “Hakorat Hatov,” literally meaning “recognizing the good.” In the Old Testament there are several instances of this narrative. One of these is the narrative of the Ten Plagues administered upon the Egyptians, by Moses as the emissary of the Almighty who was enjoined to strike the Nile River in favor of his brother Aaron for the first two plagues of “Blood” and “Frogs” because it was the same Nile River which protected Moses in his infancy (Exodus Chapter 6). In a later narrative when the Israelites were ordered to strike the Midianites (Numbers Chapter 31) once again Moses was held back from commanding the Israelites because in his earlier years he resided in Midian and partook of its benefits. These instances were the acknowledgement of “Hakarot Hatov;” not biting the hand that feeds you.

In 1863 President Abraham Lincoln formally declared Thanksgiving as a national holiday as a show of gratitude for the blessings of the United States for the watchful providence of the Almighty. And while Lincoln rarely attended Church, although he read the Bible daily, he recognized that gratitude and reciprocity were the enduring instruments of good governance.