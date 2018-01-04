The UnOfficial Guide To Making The Youth USWNT Soccer Team

The UnOfficial Guide To Making the Women's Youth National Team (USWNT)

My daughter recently told me that she had been searching online for “How To Make the US Youth National Team” and could not find any results. While admittedly there is no concrete formula for attaining this goal, there are several milestones and mindsets that nearly all current and previously rostered players that have made the team possess. While this list is not endorsed by US Soccer the methods listed below represent a common sense approach to helping budding young soccer stars the type of work ethic it takes to catch the eye of a national team scout.

1. YOUR TEAM: You must be on a club ECNL or USDA team. This covers greater than 90% of players at all ages on current rosters under the age of 25. While playing time on your team is important to being discovered, having quality play during the minutes that you earn has a much greater impact. Remember not every national team player is a starter but each player 1-26 plays a vital role to the team.

2. LEFTY/RIGHTY?: ‎You should be/should train to become ambidextrous with the ball on either foot. Being able to pass, shoot and receive with both feet with little to not drop off in quality are hallmarks of current players. Coaches watching you should need to stop to study you for a few moments to determine your natural foot.

3. ‎COMPETITIVE AND FIT: You should strive to never finish lower than 3rd on any of your team's fitness drills, speed test, or endurance exercises. Unless you are a rare exception that has a rare world class skill you should have a relentless work rate and ferocious drive to compete.

4. ‎PLAY LIKE A ‘GIRL’: You should be comfortable playing with competitive boys in pick up games. You should seek playing opportunities against boys in pick up games. This does not preclude you from playing with young women and you should however the style and pace the competitive boys play with is one that you should take advantage of. And it’s OK if the boys are a year or two younger.

5. ‎MIDDLE DISTANCE BEAST: A sub six minute mile sounds like a “really good pace”.... If you wanted to play with the second team girls. While the “mile time” has no direct correlation to soccer performance, maintaining pace over a middle distance is another key ingredient of a top level young woman’s player. Even if your fastest mile time today is at 7:10, you have a drive to constantly improve.

6. ‘YOU’RE A FUTBOLER’: ‎Unless you are a keeper, you are not bound to a specific position. Rather you are comfortable playing where the team has need. Your position should be “futboler or keeper”. Though you play center forward for your club you know the expectations of the outside back and practice various positions during training, scrimmages and/or pick up games. Crystal Dunn is listed as a Wing Back/Winger, though she has played other positions for the senior team.

7. SMASHED RECORDS. ‎Heather O'Reilly scored a “68” on her beep/yoyo test in 2016. You should know this number and it should serve as a constant reminder to dedicate yourself to fitness. And if you truly have a USWNT mentality your mind would strive to one day outpace 68 during every test you take.

8. TACTICALLY SOUND: You fully understand that a shot on frame is equally as important as a high pressure tackle, which is as important as an assist which is as important as a preemptive step that leads to a quick counterattack. You have tactical awareness.

9. ‎NEVER CAUGHT BEING TIRED: You should never be subbed out during a 90 minute game due to non weather related fatigue.

10. TV TIME IS SOCCER TIME: You should enjoy watching soccer matches on television and in person. But you do not watch simply for enjoyment it's important to study tactics, strategies and mimic what you see from good professional examples.

11. ‎ CLASSROOM RESULTS: You maintain a competitive GPA and are tracking towards college eligibility. If you can name a player in the last 20 years that did not go to college, I’d like to her name in the comments.

12. SELF MOTIVATED: Finally you are self motivated. Whether your parents , teammates or coaches are watching, you train independently. Rain? You're training. Wind? You are training. Training includes fitness, strength training, technique and challenging pick up games in your area. You seek opportunities to play where you are not the best player on the pitch. And you enjoy talking the game with high level coaches and players.

Things That Won’t Help:

Your direct emails to current head coach Jill Ellis. Your Youtube video with the production value of a J.J. Abrams blockbuster showing how you scored 8 goals in one game against a lowly opponent. Mom or Dad’s pouty face to the coach or the fact they they went to middle school with current professional analyst Julie Foudy.