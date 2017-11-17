The Untapped Banking and Credit Potential of Southeast Asia

The Internet and technology is everywhere in this modern day and age from our homes to our cars. It is hard to find an industry that hasn’t been affected in some way by the evolutions of the internet and technology over the last two decades or so. One industry that has experienced a ton of change in recent years is the financial industry.

While we used to have to often go into the bank or pick up the phone to pay bills, send money or make banking decisions, that is no longer the case. Most financial institutions have apps or websites in which people can do whatever they want, right from a mobile or desktop device. There also exist a ton of different apps and programs pertaining to managing and learning about all things personal finance.

However, not everywhere in the world is as blessed as us when it comes to having various banking, lending and credit solutions at our fingertips. In fact, quite the opposite actually. Many places that are fairly advanced and have the internet and mobile devices simply do not have the same access to the same banking options we do. One place that suffers from this in a huge way is Southeast Asia.

Southeast Asia is the fastest growing internet region in the world. It has a population of around 600 million people, 260 million of which are internet users, which makes it the 4th largest internet market in the world. This is largely driven by the area’s young population, of which 70 is under the age of 40.

Studies have shown that the internet economy in the area is growing exponentially and their internet speeds are slowly but surely reaching the global average, so the industry is flourishing. A vast majority of people there have mobile devices, use social media and are internet-savvy individuals.

Despite all of these positive things about the region and the people that live there, Southeast Asia has major problems when it comes to their banking and financial industries. In fact, only around 27% of Southeast Asian individuals have a bank account and in some nations, it is much lower. There are hundreds of millions of people in the region that are unbanked, and only a few million households have a credit card.

Instead of relying on traditional banking means like most in North America and Europe, people in Southeast Asia (most notably in the Philippines), depend on thousands of pawn shops for their needs when it comes to getting credit and/or cash. Essentially, pawn shops serve as banks for thousands of people.

As you could imagine, this is a problem and people shouldn’t have to rely on independently owned and sometimes shady pawn shops for their only chance to get credit or cash when they need it. Not only that but the lack of access to true financial institutions and services makes it tough for individuals to get out of poverty and they simply don’t have the same opportunities as others.

Thankfully, there are things being done that can help. A platform that is looking to become the solution to this unfortunate problem in Southeast Asia is HeroToken.io. Hero Token is a platform based on blockchain technology that is looking to make credit more readily available and affordable for people who are without a bank. On November 20th 2017, they are going to be releasing a Hero Origen Token through an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) that will provide membership to the Hero Capital Market Platform. This will be a blockchain-based platform where individuals can provide financing, investment and credit to those in developing nations around the world.

Hero is set up as a non-profit organization and its subsidiary company, PawnHero, the first online pawnshop in Southeast Asia, has been using technology to disrupt the financial system in those parts of the world and allow for a more inclusive and efficient system since 2015 already. PawnHero essentially turns mobile phones into pawnshops. Because PawnHero doesn’t maintain a physical pawnshop and instead leverages technology, it is able to reduce interest rates by more than one half, providing access to cheaper credit that improves livelihoods.

If companies/platforms like Hero Token and others become more prevalent, it will go a long way in helping millions of Southeast Asians finally being able to get affordable credit, a better system and have decent banking options available to them, something which no one in this world should go without. However, this problem of financial exclusion and other issues extends way beyond simply Southeast Asia. It is a worldwide issue and a ton of people struggle with these problems of securing credit and other financial issues.