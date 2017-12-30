The unusual Rise of Crypto currencies in 2017 opens door for Investors

Crypto world, from a long time is known as the market of investing and earning that flows from hand to hand. The market was well predicted to grow but the unusual rise in the price of Crypto attracts investors from all fields and expands the digital money to more digital wallets. There are more than thousands of crypto currencies but not all is relevant to invest. Only handful of them is above the market cap of 1 million dollar. After this hardcore ride of crypto in 2017, investors from other fields like real estate or domain buying selling, face towards this growing digital investment for earning. The curiosity of investors can be imagined as the highly searched keywords on Google in 2017 are “what is crypto” and “how to invest in crypto”. Later in this article we are addressing such things that the investors must know.

List of Crypto currency with stable market cap and are worth to invest.

Among the thousands of Crypto Coin, Coin Market Watch picked these handfuls of coins for the new investors. These coins have stable market with large market cap and are profitable for both short and long term trading.

Bitcoin: Most easy pick and first major usable crypto currency with highest market cap. The trade price of Bitcoin in December 2016 was 600 USD pumps to 15000 USD showing about 2500 % Growth. Despite of the huge ride this Crypto is also known as mother currency as it is necessary and best choice to enter in the crypto world.

Ethereum: After bitcoin, Ethereum is the most successful and popular coin among investors with second largest market cap. It follows bitcoin rapidly and showing pumps again and again. The longevity of Ethereum is at the top and is most trustable coin after botcoin. In recent years, It also shows remarkable growth that is recorded 300$ in October 2017 to 800$ in December 2017.

Litecoin: Litecoin is the third most trustable and stable coin after get replaced by Ethereum for Second. It shows bubbles in its price chart but still profitable in both short term and long term. It is said that Litecoin is the closest competitor of Bitcoin in terms of the percentage growth. It was created in 2011 and just after 11 months it gains 6000pc compared with Bitcoin’s 1500 pc. For long term Litecoin is the second best to invest and investors are recommended to invest in it.

Bitcoin cash and Gold: These two, Cash and Gold is the Spinoff of Bitcoin voted by the Bitcoin Community for the Faster Transaction and can be mined with GPU. It is no doubt that the Bitcoin cash and gold is designed to be on Top as it is shaped up to be players of long run and may challenge Bitcoin too in growth percentage at some spots.

Ethereum Classic: Same as the Bitcoin cash is for Bitcoin, Ethereum classic also spin off from Ethereum in a hard fork. The market of this classic version of Ethereum is following the Original version and attractive investor because of the certainty.

Ripple: Since a long time, Ripple stabilised at the price of half dollar shows a huge ride of 400 percents and reaches all time highest two dollars. The least volatile currency in the list is Ripple and also becoming a popular speedy alternative of Bitcoin after this long ride.