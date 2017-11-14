PureWow, Contributor
The ‘Upside-Down’ Engagement Ring Trend We Didn’t See Coming

11/14/2017 03:40 pm ET

More and more brides are breaking with tradition in favor of what feels truly personalized and unique—jumpsuits, doughnut walls, live llama decor and now upside-down engagement rings. Yep, fine jewelry retailer Brilliant Earth says this inverted style is one of its most popular engagement rings. We were totally surprised, too. But now that we’ve looked into the trend, we’re thinking twice about our cushion-cut preference. Here are five upside-down engagement rings we’re totally loving.

BRILLIANT EARTH

THE ART NOUVEAU STYLE

This cool shape would look super trendy stacked with a chevron wedding band.

Brilliant Earth ($1, 350 for setting)

STONE AND STRAND

THE MINIMALIST DREAM

Clean, chic and anything but boring.

Meirat ($635)

CATBIRD NYC

THE VINTAGE VERSION

Channel your inner 1920s flapper (we all have one).

Catbird NYC ($7,198)

JAMES ALLEN

THE CLASSIC WITH A TWIST

The dramatic pear cut hints at the “upside-down” trend but is still just as timeless as your BFF’s emerald cut.

James Allen (4,100)

MOCIUN

THE CLUSTERED PEAR CUT

Because sometimes more is more. 

Mociun ($26,955)

