The ‘Upside-Down’ Engagement Ring Trend We Didn’t See Coming

More and more brides are breaking with tradition in favor of what feels truly personalized and unique—jumpsuits, doughnut walls, live llama decor and now upside-down engagement rings. Yep, fine jewelry retailer Brilliant Earth says this inverted style is one of its most popular engagement rings. We were totally surprised, too. But now that we’ve looked into the trend, we’re thinking twice about our cushion-cut preference. Here are five upside-down engagement rings we’re totally loving.
THE ART NOUVEAU STYLE
This cool shape would look super trendy stacked with a chevron wedding band.
Brilliant Earth ($1, 350 for setting)
THE MINIMALIST DREAM
Clean, chic and anything but boring.
Meirat ($635)
THE VINTAGE VERSION
Channel your inner 1920s flapper (we all have one).
Catbird NYC ($7,198)
THE CLASSIC WITH A TWIST
The dramatic pear cut hints at the “upside-down” trend but is still just as timeless as your BFF’s emerald cut.
James Allen (4,100)
THE CLUSTERED PEAR CUT
Because sometimes more is more.
Mociun ($26,955)
