The Urban Survival Skills Everyone Should Know

Living in a city comes with a lot of perks these days: you have wide access to culture and art, there are better and more diverse job opportunities, and the entertainment possibilities are quite interesting. However, if a disaster strikes, the city you know and love will quickly become a scary hell filled with death traps wherever you step.

Because there are so many people living together in such close quarters, stacked on top of each other, the city is one of the worst locations to be in the case of a natural or manmade disaster. Even more, most city dwellers don’t like wasting time learning about preparedness so a state of general panic and complete chaos is normal.

Now, if you want to make sure you’ll manage to get out of this crazy situation alive, I suggest learning at least some basic survival skills like the ones listed below.

Escape the Mob

Someone once said that mobs have a mind of their own and they were not wrong. If you’re caught in a crazy swarm of people, it’s difficult to get out as all your moves and tries to escape will be blocked by the people surrounding you.

Still, there is a way to escape unharmed. First, you have to surrender and move with the crowd - you won’t stand a chance if you go against it and you risk being trampled to death! As you move with the mob, scan for ways of escape and try to move slowly towards the sides without anyone noticing. On the sides, the crowd is thinner and you can easily make a run for it in one of the side alleys.

The entire idea is to keep your calm and move slowly without alarming anyone.

The Guns to Own

I always recommend having a handgun close by at all times as you never know when disaster will strike or when the gun will prove useful in a self-defense situation. Still, you must also make sure you know how to handle it so you won’t hurt yourself by accident.

It’s also important to know when to stop when it comes to guns. For instance, a pistol and a rifle should be enough is an emergency situation – you don’t want to overdo it and end up weighing yourself down when you need your agility the most.

Finding Food

You must know that, in an emergency situation, the first to go will be the food in supermarkets. The panic wave will send people into a rampant shopping spree and everything that’s left behind will be looted when security systems fail.

In this case, your only chance to find food will be outside the town, in ponds and lakes where fish is naturally occurring.

Still, there is one source of food and good proteins right in the city: the squirrels. And the cool thing is that you don’t have to waste live ammo with them - you can use powerful airsoft guns to put them down. These are also more silent than firearms so you won’t attract any unwanted attention

Finding Water

Cities are usually dependent on one or two main water sources and if these go down or are corrupted, the entire town will suffer. Tainted water is extremely dangerous and it can produce large effects among people in the city.