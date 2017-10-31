The Very Best of What's New at Ikea, This Month

Earlier this month, Ikea's highly-anticipated Ypperlig collection finally made its way into stores and fans of the Swedish retailer rejoiced all over the world—meanwhile, we fought the urge to splurge on every item available. In light of the plethora of new pieces made available, we scoured the site to unearth the very best of Ikea's latest releases. Read on to discover the essentials we're craving this month here.