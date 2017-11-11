The Veteran as Congressional Candidate

Veterans Day is here again. Before we cross the threshold into another holiday season and the excesses it will bring, we should stop to observe this more somber day.

Although we are surrounded by images of and stories about soldiers, Americans today have less contact with military personnel than at any time in recent history. Fifty years after moving to an all-volunteer military, our armed services are more professional and more effective, but more distant from mainstream society. The voices of soldiers and of veterans are, as a result, harder to hear. Their concerns are harder to notice. This problem is compounded because we have so few veterans in public office.

As a Navy veteran, I think that last point is particularly important. So many policies being debated in Congress have a direct impact on the lives of veterans and the men and women serving in our military. And those decisions are being made by people with no history of military service, no experience of veterans-specific health care from the VA, no appreciation of the strains that mobilization and deployment place on a soldier and her or his family, and no sense of why our soldiers do it all anyway. My years as an intelligence officer in the Navy and the Naval Reserve shaped the way I view the world and our country’s place in it. My experiences made me keenly aware of evil in the world and the need to stand up to tyranny and the forces of chaos that threaten us and our allies. We minimize or ignore these challenges at our peril. But, to paraphrase Gen. Douglas MacArthur, no one prays harder for peace than the soldier. I have watched in dismay as our current president works to sow uncertainty worldwide with little concern for what his words might mean for women and men in uniform. His hot-headed approach to dealing with North Korea could well mean disaster for millions in South Korea and Japan including nearly 100,000 service members stationed well within range of North Korean missiles. Trump’s rash decision to try to undo the Iran nuclear deal is equally disturbing. It not only undermines America’s hard-won credibility with our allies and adversaries, but it could further destabilize a region of the world that is already far too volatile. Soldiers’ lives are precious and must be treated as such.

At a more personal level, Donald Trump’s mishandling of a simple condolence call the widow of LaDavid Johnson and his subsequent (utterly predictable) attacks on her and her support network show a jaw-dropping lack of understanding of what it means to serve. When we lost a diver less than a month into my first assignment in the Navy, I learned immediately that while my shipmates and I might not always like each other, we did love each other. We loved each other because we knew that if something went wrong, we would be there for each other and for those left behind. We also always knew something that soldiers now cannot take for granted: that from top to bottom, the chain-of-command that had put us in harm’s way would do everything it could to bring comfort to the mourning. This might seem like a small thing. It isn’t