'The View' Hosts Rip Trump For Calling Stormy Daniels 'Horseface'

Hostin noted that only one claim against Trump was thrown out; the judge dismissed a defamation lawsuit and ordered Daniels to pay the president’s legal fees. Another lawsuit against him from her is over a nondisclosure agreement that was meant to prevent her from discussing her claim of an affair with him. She is arguing that the agreement is invalid because he never signed it, and that claim is still in proceedings.

“The View” co-host Joy Behar suggested that Daniels’ comments on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in which she compared Trump’s genitalia to “the mushroom character” in the video game “Mario Kart” contributed to his coming back at her.

“I was watching that, and I was thinking, ‘He is going to come back at you now, girl, because when you hit him, he hits three times harder.’ So ‘horseface’ is a reaction to making fun of [that],” said Behar.

Whoopi Goldberg, another co-host, said in reference to Trump’s previous comments about women, “What this says about him just having ― it’s like them saying, well, it’s just guy talk when he says, ‘I can grab women by the genitalia.’ That’s what, kind of, this says. And so either everybody has freedom of speech, or nobody has it.”

“Everybody gets to say what they want to say, and you can come after me, and I can come after you, because that’s what the Constitution gives us,” she said.