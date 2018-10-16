'The View' Hosts Rip Trump For Calling Stormy Daniels 'Horseface'

The hosts of “The View” slammed President Donald Trump on Tuesday for his tweet about Stormy Daniels in which he called her “Horseface.”
“He didn’t think she was a ‘horseface’ when he was having an affair with her. He must’ve thought she looked pretty good,” said co-host Sunny Hostin.
Trump tweeted the disparaging remark while celebrating a federal judge’s decision to dismiss a defamation lawsuit against him by Daniels, a porn star and writer who alleges she had an affair with Trump in 2006.
Hostin noted that only one claim against Trump was thrown out; the judge dismissed a defamation lawsuit and ordered Daniels to pay the president’s legal fees. Another lawsuit against him from her is over a nondisclosure agreement that was meant to prevent her from discussing her claim of an affair with him. She is arguing that the agreement is invalid because he never signed it, and that claim is still in proceedings.
“The View” co-host Joy Behar suggested that Daniels’ comments on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in which she compared Trump’s genitalia to “the mushroom character” in the video game “Mario Kart” contributed to his coming back at her.
“I was watching that, and I was thinking, ‘He is going to come back at you now, girl, because when you hit him, he hits three times harder.’ So ‘horseface’ is a reaction to making fun of [that],” said Behar.
Whoopi Goldberg, another co-host, said in reference to Trump’s previous comments about women, “What this says about him just having ― it’s like them saying, well, it’s just guy talk when he says, ‘I can grab women by the genitalia.’ That’s what, kind of, this says. And so either everybody has freedom of speech, or nobody has it.”
“Everybody gets to say what they want to say, and you can come after me, and I can come after you, because that’s what the Constitution gives us,” she said.
Co-host Meghan McCain argued that — despite her initial skepticism about Daniels and her distaste for Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti — she was “totally won over” by Daniels’ arguments about “why she didn’t want to tell people she originally had an affair.”
“I thought she was very eloquent and stated her perspective very clearly. She was like, I have sex for money, but I’m not a liar. And I think that’s still 100 percent fair,” said McCain.
“I think that our ― whatever you want to say, because I had a lot of things to say about Michael Avenatti, and I, by the way, believe that he should pay her legal fees. I don’t think she should have to pay it. But I will say, it doesn’t matter anymore, because, when you’re calling a woman ‘horseface,’ all arguments we have are now negated.”
Negative feelings about Avenatti were echoed by co-host Abby Huntsman, who said that doesn’t think he does Daniels “a lot of favors” with his behavior. Huntsman summed up her feelings on Trump’s tweet by saying, “He should not be tweeting about women like this right now. I mean, you forget women go out to vote, and I do think that this has an impact on things.”