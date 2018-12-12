'The View' Cast Reveals The One And Only Thing Trump Has Given His Followers

Whoopi Goldberg wonders just how serious President Donald Trump really is about building his border wall.

On Tuesday’s episode of “The View,” Goldberg mocked the president for threatening to shut down the government if Congress fails to approve $5 billion for the wall.

“You said the American people did not have to pay it,” Goldberg said. “So why are you now saying you’re willing to shut everything down to get it, because you know that means it’s going to come out of our pockets.”

Goldberg suggested that if Trump really wants the wall so badly, “he can actually open up that very fat wallet he talks about all the time and start the ball rolling.”

Co-host Joy Behar then pointed out that Trump’s wall promise, though unfulfilled, is the only thing keeping his supporters from abandoning him.

“The base hasn’t really gotten anything else,” Behar said. “The taxes didn’t really go down. Their air is getting polluted. We don’t have any friendships around the world anymore. So what did the base get except maybe the wall.”

Sunny Hoslin had the perfect answer.

“They got the hats,” she said.

You can see the complete segment below: