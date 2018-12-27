The Violence Against Women Act Just Expired

VAWA, the first federal legislation to recognize and address domestic violence as a serious crime, was created with the help of then-Sen. Joe Biden (D) and signed into law by President Bill Clinton in 1994. The legislation was reauthorized in 2000, 2005 and 2013 with bipartisan support.

“VAWA has always been, and must always be, a bipartisan commitment to improve access to safety and justice, to prevent future violence, and to uphold the dignity and autonomy of all victims and survivors,” the National Task Force To End Sexual And Domestic Violence said in a statement published at the beginning of October, after the first short-term budget extension was awarded.