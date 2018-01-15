The violence of rape culture

For a long while I have been curious about the triggers behind the actions of sexual violence. I’ve an impending desire to indulge in long conversations with these perpetrators to gather insight into what instigates them into committing these actions. I want to listen to what plays in their minds as they attempt these acts or what they derive from indulging in them. Is it satisfaction? Is it addiction to power? Is it their mark of vengeance? Or is it just normal?

Normal is subjective. It’s designed to the conditions of our individual realities. Some would even argue that normalcy doesn’t exist, because it does not have a permanent, uniform standard. What’s normal in one culture is abnormal in another; and culture refers to a set of attitudes and beliefs held by a community that dominates the behaviors of the members in that community. It refers to the traditions we hold dear, the values we hold near, the roots of our personality development and what influences opinions we hold as citizens of this world. It has its positive and negative attributes, of course. Positive is when we utilize elements of our cultural background to contribute to growth with our food, music, familial connections, festivities and more; while negative is when we utilize elements of our cultural background to normalize violent acts that cause destruction like cults exploiting vulnerable people, religion being used to commit terror attacks; or excuses being made to minimize, normalize or excuse sexual violence, also known as rape culture.

I’ll be honest. I wasn’t exposed to the nomenclature of rape culture till 2 years ago when I was doing my own research to understand what qualifies and what doesn’t qualify as sexual assault. I wasn’t doing trauma work then, I wasn’t invested in curbing the rate of sexual harassment or generating dialogue on gender violence. In fact, I heard the term in a Refinery 29 short film. But when you’re socialized in a society that demands proof to validate your experience of trauma, you wonder if you should always be prepared. You become aware that you have to be your own lawyer to a court of random strangers, your own loved ones, the media, the comment section of the internet and more before you can even consider the notion of seeking justice in a court of law; and there is no guarantee that they will believe you too. So you either befriend the paralysis that accompanies your trauma and shut the hell up, or you educate yourself on the permission for loudness that the patriarchy has allotted for your voice. It’s like auditioning for justice.

Every time a story surfaces, people are quick to play their bets on who the actual victim is. People became so caught up in the semantics of what qualifies as sexual assault and start assigning points to their verdict, like they’re judges in a reality TV show, witnessing the act with their own eyes. If they don’t have enough proof that will earn your trust, you also don’t have enough proof that will dismiss their story — so shut up. We forget that these are living, breathing, autonomous, traumatized human beings who deserve a ear to be listened to, not a crass mouth to be judged by. We forget that the human brain has a capacity for empathy and that the questions we must first be asking are ‘how are you feeling?’ and not ‘why should we believe you?’ THIS is rape culture. The interrogation, the slut shaming, the victim blaming, the entitlement, the minimal conversation around consent — all of this is rape culture that promote the attitudes and beliefs which normalize acts of sexual assault. Remember this, the psychological trauma that comes from living through an experience like this can be extremely impairing to an individual’s level of functioning. Rape culture adds seasoning to this trauma and holds responsibility for making these situations even worse.

I understand that the ethics of sexual behaviours exist in a grey area and a dialogue around these subjects is of utmost priority. We need to define and redefine consent, we need to establish the importance of autonomy, we need to talk about the meaning of ‘mixed signals’ — yes. But in order to have a healthy conversation around these subjects, we also need to talk about porn, about representation of sexual acts, about what ‘locker room talk’ is, about equality in relationships, about coercion not being consent, about non-verbal cues, about admission that we have all contributed to this problem and we continue to do so. I mean, seriously, are people even differentiating what looks like sexual assault and what is adult film entertainment when they watch porn? Do people seriously care more about how she didn’t scream and say no, instead of wondering how that could have endangered her life? Women are murdered everyday in this for saying no, for fighting back, for having a voice. They are stalked as objects of desire and punished for when they refused to reciprocate, their lives are ended for holding a desire to be educated, they are educated to be of service to men and they’re almost always consuming news in the media that explains the numerous dangers to their existence.