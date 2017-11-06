The Voices Who Know The Least Seem To Be Loudest On Gun Debate

Follow me on Twitter: @mk1157

They say empty barrels make the most noise and in the wake of recent shootings, we have seen that play out in real time.

I am truly amazed at how the people who know the least about guns seem to be the ones leading the charge on the discussion regarding “What needs to be done.”

Full disclosure: I am not a firearms expert. I have fired rifles before and I probably know more than the average person, but I certainly would never claim to be somebody who could teach a course on the subject.

Yet somehow, I still my think level of knowledge about firearms is superior to the vast majority of those with the loudest megaphones at this moment.

Case in point: Here are some reactions following the shooting in Las Vegas……

Hillary Clinton, “The crowd fled at the sound of gunshots. Imagine the deaths if the shooter had a silencer, which the NRA wants to make easier to get.”

We hear this all the time, usually from people whose knowledge of guns comes from watching television and movies. A “silencer,” or “suppressor” DOES NOT actually make the gunshot silent. What it does is make the shot less loud so as to protect the shooter from permanent hearing loss. But even with the suppressor, the shots still sound roughly as loud as a Jet engine, which as I’m sure you’re aware, is still pretty damn loud.

Here’s MTV’s Ana Marie Cox, “Man, imagine if the right believed in unfettered access to the ballot box as much as they believed in the right to own guns.”

In addition to showing a photo ID to buy a gun – something you do not have to do when voting in many states – this tired old canard of “hey, buying a gun is easier than _____” is so played out that it should be wearing bell-bottoms.

In Nevada, for instance, you must pass a background check in order to legally purchase a firearm.

Speaking of which….. Machine guns – automatic weapons – are illegal. Have been for decades.

Thus, if the Nevada shooter modified a semi-automatic weapon to turn it into an automatic weapon, that is already against the law. Anybody telling you otherwise – ie: that it is easy to legally purchase an automatic weapon - is very much mistaken.

We hear a lot about assault rifles, which to most people really just means a semi-automatic weapon, which covers a lot of ground. I’ve actually heard semi-automatic machine gun, which is a real treat, because there is no such thing.

And following the Texas shooting we heard much of the same. Constant refrains to ban AR-15 rifles because they are supposedly “assault rifles” and “machine guns.” But they are semi-automatic rifles, not automatic rifles.

Not to mention the shooter had a domestic violence conviction, which disqualified him from legally purchasing a gun of any kind.

So his firearms purchase was illegal and no amount of background checks or new laws could have stopped it.

I could go on…..seriously, I really could. There is enough material to write a whole book on this stuff. But I think you get the point.

Unfortunately, the media plays into this by constantly promoting the views of those on both sides who don’t really know what they are talking about.

If we are ever going to make progress on this issue, that has to stop. Mass shootings like these are a tragedy of epic proportions and I’m not going to act like I have all the answers.

But I do know that just pounding your fist on the table and recycling talking points that either are not true or wouldn’t have done anything to help, serves no positive purpose.

My suggestion to those who are so dug into their positions but do not actually know anything: read a book and educate yourself.