'The Walking Dead' And 'Fear The Walking Dead' Will Finally Crossover

“The Walking Dead” family just got a little bigger.

At Saturday’s “Walking Dead” panel at New York Comic Con, Robert Kirkman announced something fans have been waiting for and asking about since “Fear the Walking Dead” came into existence: The two AMC shows will finally crossover.

Up until now, the “Walking Dead” creator has denied a crossover would happen, while still dropping hints that it could be a possibility. At the panel, Kirkman made it official, saying, “We’ve finally gotten to a place [with ‘Fear the Walking Dead’] where we can play with some things.”

According to Kirkman, one character will appear on both shows somehow. He speculated on what the crossover could mean, teasing that a character’s backstory could connect the two shows, or perhaps an older version of a “Fear the Walking Dead” character could show up on “The Walking Dead.”

Kirkman didn’t offer details beyond that, though Entertainment Weekly reports the crossover will likely happen sometime next year.

Following the news, AMC tweeted out some art saying, “The Worlds Collide,” adding, “This is real.”

After a bleak Season 7 of “Walking Dead,” it appears show creators are going heavy on fan service. Not only are we getting a crossover episode, but producers at the panel and press conference teased that the Season 8 premiere, which is Episode 100 in the series, will have a ton of callbacks, including a shot-for-shot recreation of an iconic scene.

It’s a good time to be a “Walking Dead” fan.

That new scene from #TheWalkingDead Season 8 looks awfully familiar 🤔 pic.twitter.com/crrXcqVAlh — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) October 8, 2017