The Watergate Complex, “The Watergate,” was designed and built in the late 1960s by Italian architect, Luigi Moretti.

The Watergate is located on the Potomac River waterfront in the upscale Foggy Bottom neighborhood in Washington D.C.

On ten acres, the Watergate is comprised of three residential buildings, two office buildings, a hotel, retail & parking, extensive gardens and 3 pools.

The Watergate is walking distance to Georgetown shopping and George Washington University. It also neighbors the Kennedy center, positioning it perfectly among world class shopping, dining and entertainment.

Northern Virginia is directly across the Potomac, viewable from the Watergate, and is accessible in less than five minutes.

With the re-opening of the 5-star Watergate Hotel in 2016, along with new shopping and services, the Watergate is experiencing a revitalization befitting the original concept of a “city within a city.”

The design of the Watergate is unlike the boxy traditional and modern designs of the 60s. The curvature of the buildings offer optimal views of the Potomac River, monuments and gardens.

The Watergate has been home to countless leaders, celebrities, politicians and other dignitaries. Noteworthy residents have included Elizabeth Taylor, Ben Stein, Placido Domingo, Condoleeza Rice, Monica Lewinsky and many others. Bob and Elizabeth Dole and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg are current residents, and will say hello to their neighbors with a smile.

Given the historical significance of the Watergate Complex, the reopening of the hotel, and the insatiable demand and scarcity of midcentury modern properties in the DC area, prices of Watergate apartments are climbing.

Gigi Winston, from Winston Real Estate, has seen a spike of interest in Watergate apartments. “Even though you’re surrounded by the activity of a busy city and have all the amenities of a full-service building, the Watergate offers sprawling grounds and a way of life that you don’t get in newer buildings.”

Darren and Daniel, both digital marketing professionals, moved from NYC to the Watergate South building in 2016. “We have fifty feet of balcony with water views, views of the pool and garden, and views of all the activity at the hotel. Being able to relax and enjoy a quiet cup of coffee outside like this is something that you don’t often find in densely populated cities like New York or Washington. Looking out at everything, you feel the history here. It’s impressive.”

The Watergate is an eclectic mix of both modern and traditional elements. Darren explains, “It’s a very modern building, and the apartments offer floor-to-ceiling windows and lots of light. But this is DC, so the interiors are traditional and formal. So when planning to renovate, the interior design had to include a balance of classic elements, but thoroughly updated for the way people live now. For example, in the 60s and 70s, people wanted kitchens to be closed-off to other rooms. We opened the kitchen and added a large peninsula to make it much more social.”

New buyers shopping in this price point are also looking for the latest entertainment and energy saving technology. Darren and Daniel updated their apartment with features that weren’t available in the 1960s. Things like invisible speakers built into the walls. The coolest feature, an automated lighting system that slowly turns on lights at dusk, shuts off lights after you leave, and even dims the lights when you say “activate movie mode” or “cocktail hour.” Motorized blackout shades in the bedrooms silently open or close by remote control. You can be sure that Watergate architect Luigi Moretti would have been impressed.

“All of the technology is built into the apartment. It’s there, but done in a way that you don’t see it. Making it look like an Apple store wouldn’t have been right for the Watergate.” Darren says.