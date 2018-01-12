The W.E.A.L.T.H Experience w/ MC Lyte & Dr. Lynn Richardson

There is nothing like a sister who understands you and provides the support you need when you need it. Whether she encourages you, helps you to get over a broken heart or be the sidekick you need to the family Thanksgiving dinner, the saying is true - we need our sisters. This past weekend Ruth alias MC Lyte and Naomi alias Dr. Lynn Richardson welcomed women from around the world to join them at the 3rd annual W.E.A.L.T.H Experience held January 4th-8th, 2018 at the luxurious Ritz Carlton Bal Harbour, Miami, FL.

Hip Hop Sisters Foundation, which was founded by MC Lyte, the legendary lyricist, and iconic hip-hop pioneer, and hosts the W.E.A.L.T.H Experience; is a non-profit charity that promotes positive images of women of ethnic diversity by bringing together leaders from the world of Hip Hop, the entertainment industry, and the corporate world. HHS provides national and international support to women and youth around the globe on the topics of Cultural Issues; Financial Empowerment; Health and Wellness; Mentorship; and Educational Opportunities. Advisory board members include Faith Evans, Ledisi, Jada Pinkett Smith, Chilli, Russell Simmons, Cheryl "Salt" James, Malinda Williams, Lil Mama, Kelly Price, Fantasia, Valeisha Butterfield-Jones, Malcolm Jamal Warner, Kenny Lattimore, Melanie Fiona, Nicci Gilbert, Kim Kimble and Dr. Benjamin Chavis.