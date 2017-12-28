The White Snowflake: Reflecting on My First Year Post-Divorce

My best friend, Rachel, who has known me for 27 years and also went through a divorce this year, gave me a pure white snowflake ornament this Christmas.

“It symbolizes the fresh start you had this year,” she said, with a knowing look.

I love that.

I’m big on symbolism, and this year has been a doozy in terms of firsts for me.

I Survived Divorce.

A few years ago, I would have thrown up at the idea of getting divorced. I would have thought that there was no way I could survive such emotional turmoil.

And yet...

I did. Not only did I survive finding out the most horrible thing a woman can know about her husband, but I also survived watching the man I was closest to in the world become a total stranger.

I survived emotional subterfuge. His emails of rage. My son’s confusion at it all.

And you know what?

I kinda thrived in spite of it all.

Actually...I thrived because of it all. I found an inner strength I never knew I had (and embraced this very stereotypical phrase that I never got until it happened to me).

I stopped basing my own self-worth on what someone else told me I was. I learned that I didn’t nearly need a man like I thought I had. I came to rely on my own power and strength.

I Started Dating.

Dating after 40 is fucking scary. Like: Freddy Krueger Scary. It scary.

When you’re in your 20s, you don’t know what the world holds, and so dating has a degree of innocence to it.

But throw in online dating weirdos (like the guy who pretended to be Italian...until I called him out...IN ITALIAN!). Guys who have less below-the-belt hair than you do. Parents of kids your kid goes to school with. Men who ghost for no good reason.

And suddenly you’re in Oz, sister.

I don’t get dating textiquette. I don’t play games. So...I could have done without this first...but still, I learned a lot from the effort. And another perk? Wait for it...

I Entered Into My First Post-Divorce Relationship.

So, yes, obviously I had to go through the pains of dating to meet a guy worthy of getting past that initial we’re-too-polite-to-fully-be-ourselves phase. But I did, and now I’m in new territory.

Because having a boyfriend at 40? Well, it’s different.

I’m not desperately trying to find a husband, the way I was at 19. Hell, I’m not even sure what I think of marriage these days.

I have a kid. He has a kid. That makes things more...adult. Complicated.

I’ve seen the world. I’ve been hurt. So has he. So that at least means that we’re proceeding with caution, protecting our hearts the way 20somethings don’t know how.

I’m learning that who I was as a wife and partner to one man is not who I am with this man. And that’s a good thing.

I Turned 40.

That was a big symbolic landmark this year. I didn’t fear turning 40. In fact, I saw it as an opportunity to look at the coming years and decades as the chance to get it right.

I’ve made my mistakes in life. Now it’s time to start fully living. Being who I want to be. Not settling. Trusting my gut.

I had a killer party with all the people that matter to me. We dressed up in our favorite decades. It was a blast.

I Held the Friends That Mattered Most Close.

The really interesting result of what’s happened to me in the last year is that my friend circle both expanded and contracted.

I made a lot of new friends because I was single. I met women who also were going through divorces, or who’d been divorced or single for years. They have been my inspiration. They get what I’ve gone through.

My best friend, as I said, also went through her divorce this year. She and I have talked more this year than we have since we were phone-gabbing 13-year-olds. We’ve provided support to one another when our exes managed to hurt us once again. We giggled over the ridiculous online dating profiles we found. We shrieked like teenagers when we went on first dates. We cooed over one another’s romantic stories when we finally found great guys.

Other friends, I’ve found, are no longer a good fit for me. I’ve changed, to be sure. I’m not the friend they had a few years ago, and that has upset the balance of things.

I’m learning to let go and to focus on what and who matters the most in my life.

As I look at another year rapidly approaching, for the first time in a long time, I am honestly excited to see what it holds for me.