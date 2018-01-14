'The Wife Between Us' by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen Is a Solid Psychological Thriller

With "The Wife Between Us," authors Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen create a psychological thriller that includes twists and turns that will keep readers turning the pages until the final ending twist.

There is Nellie, the young girl falling in love with successful, adoring Richard. There is Vanessa, bitter and divorced from Richard, and remembering their life together. The story is told in alternative voices, one in first person narrative and the other in third person.

The authors cleverly dole out bits and pieces of information, clues, tidbits, details that don't all completely add up until the end. The many questions that will arise in the mind of the reader multiply, change, and then are resolved as the story progresses. Why is Vanessa determined that Richard not remarry?

As with any good thriller, thing are not as they appear.

Much like "The Last Mrs. Parrish," but different in important ways, those who enjoy psychological thrillers will certainly enjoy this novel.