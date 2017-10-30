The Window Seat Means You're Smart, Not Selfish. Here's Why.

Are You Selfish?

In recent days there has been a buzz about personality traits based on what seat you prefer at 40,000 feet. Just incase you have missed the news, according to two psychologists interviewed by the Telegraph, if you like the window seat, you are a selfish person. You read that correctly, the “experts” are actually claiming window seat dwellers are selfish human beings.

Now, I bet at least 50% of you are thinking “Hey! I like the window seat. I’m a window seat person, and I’m not a selfish person”. Me too... I am also a window-seat-dweller.

The “Science” Behind the Accusation

According to the Telegraph article:

“Passengers who favor the window seat like to be in control, tend to take an ‘every man for themselves’ attitude towards life, and are often more easily irritable [...] They also like to ‘nest’ and prefer to exist in their own bubble [...] Aisle passengers are often more sociable and definitely more amenable as people; they are also more likely to be restless fliers and less adept at sleeping on planes."

Are Window People and Aisle People Really That Different?

Although this is a large generalization of the population based on seat choices, this claim holds some merit. Hang on window seat dwellers, stay with me here– remember I am one of you. As an over-generalization, there is definitely a personality difference between the two populations.

Window Seat People Are More Seasoned Travelers

Anyone can argue the aisle seat population could be considered to be more selfless (if they choose the seat based on not wanting to force someone else to get up), but that does not necessarily mean the window seat population is necessarily selfish. Experience has shown me, window seat travelers tend to be more well-seasoned long-haul travelers, who are more likely to require rest while at cruising altitude. Thus, leading to the most important point...

Window Dwellers Are Smart, Not Selfish

The window seat population can be considered smarter, more savvy travelers, not more selfish travelers. The described "every man for themselves" thought process is inaccurate, as window travelers are caring for their health and wellness. Long haul’s often require travelers (especially business travelers) to sleep. Many frequent travelers arrive to a packed schedule from the moment the wheels touch ground.

Window dwellers are aware they can rest easy without being woken by their neighbor every hour for a bathroom break. Window dwellers have the option to sleep through meals, get up only when they need to, and they probably recognize that the curvature of most aircrafts will give them slightly more room in the window seat (yes, if you didn't already know, thats an expert travel tip– window seats almost always give you an extra inch or two). Even CNN travel host Anthony Bourdain is a window seat dweller, proving once again that more seasoned travelers prefer the window. Window seat travelers are comfortable disturbing others to get up, not because they are selfish, but because they are smart enough to not be the one who gets woken up.

Call me crazy, but if I'm sleeping on a 14 hour flight, I'd rather be the one to wake someone else than take the risk of being woken up every hour by someone with a weak bladder. Is that selfish? I just prefer to call it wise .

What seat do you prefer?