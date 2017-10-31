The Wing’s New Soho Loft Defines Workplace Goals

The all-female social club has expanded with a stylish new spot.
“Our goal was to create a Soho dream loft,” says Audrey Gelman, co-founder of The Wing, New York’s favorite all-female social club, which just opened its second location. “It was important that our spaces feel indigenous to the neighborhood, this building was built in 1890 and originally served as a factory floor.”
Gelman and her girl gang opened the first outpost of the Wing last October, and since then, the club has gained a cult-following, with a 8,000-person waiting list. Thus, the new outpost, plus two more locations in Brooklyn and Washington D.C., that are set to open next year.
