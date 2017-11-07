The Winners Of The 2017 Kirkus Prize

Originally published on Kirkus. For more from Kirkus, click here.

The Marrow Thieves by Cherie Dimaline

"A dystopian world that is all too real and that has much to say about our own. (Science fiction. 14-adult)" In an apocalyptic future Canada, Indigenous people have been forced to live on the run to avoid capture by the Recruiters, government military agents who kidnap Indians and confine them to facilities called "schools." Read full book review.

The Gulf: The Making of an American Sea by Jack E. Davis

"An elegant narrative braced by a fierce, sobering environmental conviction." A sweeping environmental history of the Gulf of Mexico that duly considers the ravages of nature and man. Read full book review.

What It Means When A Man Falls From The Sky by Lesley Nneka Arimah