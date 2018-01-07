The World’s Most Famous Beach: A Deceptive Glamorization

A simple Google search of my hometown reveals the Daytona Beach, Florida caricature: blue waters, multicolored umbrellas, cars lined on sandy beaches, and throngs of ambitious tourists, all of which are tied together by the red and white “World’s Most Famous Beach” archway. And with the addition of the Daytona International Speedway, you have the glamorous insignia that brands my hometown. However, there is a degree of deception here of which all residents know but do not speak – an unspoken word, per se. This is nothing more than a façade that shrouds inequity, a mask of the segregation and brute lack of social mobility facing the city.

Daytona Beach is flanked by Ormond Beach and Port Orange – two similar cities with a relatively residential focus that have an average household income of $45,784, a poverty rate of 13.2 percent, and an 85.3 percent white population. In contrast, Daytona has an average household income of $28,619, a poverty rate of 31.7 percent, and a 52.4 percent white population. Indeed, there is an explicit difference between Daytona and adjacent regions, referencing back to this unspoken word of inequity and classism. And when looking at temporal changes to these figures, it is clear that little is being done.

These differences are unfortunately ubiquitous throughout the United States. However, Daytona is unique due in part to the aforementioned glamorization that is antithetic to the true Daytona. This flagrant paradox buries the harsh realities the city faces, and the years of blissful ignorance to such is alarming.

In his 2015 column “Gentrification a force for good,” published in The Daytona Beach News-Journal, John Stossel chose partisanship over humanitarianism, and referred to gentrification as “improvement.” But by local standards, this is not acceptable. When new development encroaches on the lives of those who have lived there for generations, leading to surges in rent prices and a bleaching of diverse communities, people are left helpless and neglected. Despite the great community programs in place to tackle these issues, we are still not doing enough to help the most vulnerable populations. We center on a new Margaritaville community in lieu of the “projects” in their shadows, Brown & Brown’s anticipated 10-story headquarters in lieu of the many small businesses that struggle to maintain solvency, the economically-tantalizing tourists in lieu of the many at-risk families.