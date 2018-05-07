The World's Strongest Man Is 'The Mountain' From 'Game Of Thrones' (Seriously)

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, who plays Gregor Clegane aka “The Mountain” in “Game of Thrones,” won the World’s Strongest Man competition on Sunday in the Philippines.
The 29-year-old, who goes by “Thor,” has been participating in the competition for years, but has never come in first place. This year, Björnsson took on events like the Giant Dumbbell Press, the Atlas Stones, the Car Deadlift, the Truck Pull and the Loading Race.
The 6-foot-9-inch champion is a whopping 425 pounds and shared his exciting win with his fans on social media:
Björnsson told The New York Times in 2016 that it was “my passion and my dream to become the world’s strongest man.”
“I would like to win the World’s Strongest Man competition, as you would win best writer in the world. Is that a title that exists?” he asked.
The World’s Strongest Man competition will air in the United States on CBS in June.