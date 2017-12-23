The tax bill signed into law by the President is the wrong plan at the wrong time. The law is based on a series of illusions. Contrary to its proponents’ claims, the law will not generate the promised economic gains; will create long-term economic problems; fails to address a series of pressing needs; and will aggravate rather than mitigate our underlying political divisions.

I draw on my training in business management and more than three decades experience in running a successful business in making this assessment. For objective information about law’s impact, I use the work of the Penn Wharton Budget Model (PWBM), a non-partisan effort of which I am a proud early supporter. In politics as in business, one cannot make good decisions without reliable information.

Illusion of immediate economic growth. PWBM’s assessment finds that the promise of dramatic economic growth is an illusion. Instead, 10-year GDP growth will be only 0.6 to 1.1 percent larger than growth expected with no tax bill. The law will provide a financial windfall to many businesses and business owners, but it does not include incentives for investments that will benefit the larger economy.

Proponents of the bill mistakenly believe companies will invest this windfall in new jobs, but both history and recent comments by top CEOs suggest otherwise. The New York Times reported this week that only 14 percent of top CEOs attending a Yale CEO summit “plan to make large, immediate domestic capital investments if the bill passes.” The idea that corporate tax savings leads to job growth is an illusion; history shows us that very little of corporate tax cuts “trickle down” to workers.

Illusion of long-term economic solutions. The law will hinder the ability of the economy to grow by increasing our national debt. Even with economic growth included, the PWBM analysis finds that the national “debt increases between $1.9 trillion and $2.2 trillion” by 2027 and “2.2 to $3.5 trillion” by 2040. Limits on the federal estate tax may benefit a privileged few, but entire generations will be saddled with the responsibility of paying for this bill.

The law is laden with incentives for short-term spending and accounting tricks rather than making the long-term investments we need. For example, this law does not provide incentives for long-term job training or skills education, much less a vehicle for funding basic trade skills training in the public schools – all which would have greater payoffs than the law. People running businesses know that finding employees with skills to increase productivity is a bigger problem than finding the money to pay them.

Illusion of addressing needs. The trillions this law funnels to the wealthiest Americans could have been used to fund many things we need, infrastructure and healthcare in particular. Rather than linking tax reform to a robust infrastructure initiative, as Congressman John Delaney advocates, this law makes it less likely any infrastructure bill can have maximum impact. Repatriated profits that could have been used to fund needed infrastructure projects will instead go for stock buybacks and increased executive compensation. This will be obvious when the administration’s anticipated infrastructure bill can only be funded by budget cuts, thereby creating additional unmet needs.

The law creates new problems by undermining the Affordable Care Act. Rather than fixing the ACA or providing anything in its place, the law means health care will be less affordable for millions of Americans. As a result, these people will not be able to work the hours they want in order to provide for their families or contribute to a growing economy.

Illusion of consensus. This law does not help the people who need it, and instead gives most benefits to those who do not need them. It will widen the gap between the wealthiest and everyone else, worsening the wealth inequality that threatens the legitimacy of our economic and political system. The country would have been better served by a bill with the opposite impact: directing benefits disproportionately to the middle class and below, paid for by those on top.