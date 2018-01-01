The Year of Unity and Advocacy

This year felt like a really bad movie that just kept getting worse with each scene. But they say out of darkness comes light, and so we found the light.

There was the Muslim Ban. Then there were the protests outside airports. The countless calls to representatives and the pressure from those in power to put a stop to it.

There were natural disasters. Then there were thousands of people working together to help those in need. People spending their time, money, and resources to help complete strangers.

There were the KKK rallies. Then there were people who showed up to supposed KKK rallies to put a stop to them. People ready to face the darkness so the rest of us could see some light.

There were multiple cases of police brutality. Then there were vigils and peaceful rallies to show how strong our communities are. People using their voices to expose how deep rooted the injustices are in this country.

There was the rescinding of DACA. Then there were people all over the country, each doing their part to help undocumented immigrants. Colleges stepping up for their students, companies using their economic power to help their employees, friends standing with their undocumented friends, and immigrants outing themselves so the movement could grow.

2017 was the year of advocacy. There were people who stood up for strangers because it was the right thing to do. We began to leave behind a time of division and came together to fight with each other instead of against each other. We saw Black Lives Matters advocates standing with our Muslim brothers and sisters, we saw immigration advocates standing with Black Lives Matters advocates, and we saw the largest protest in US history in January for the Women’s March.