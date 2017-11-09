The Yeezy Mud Rat 500s Look Like Your Dad's Lawn Mowing Sneakers

Kim Kardashian recently gave fans a preview of Kanye West’s newest Yeezys, and people are not feeling them.

The white Adidas trainers, called the Yeezy Mud Rat 500s, are part of Yeezy’s Spring 2018 collection.

Yeezy Mud Rat 500’s pic.twitter.com/T3OVkgWDDR — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 19, 2017

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 8, 2017 at 8:51am PST

The shoes received an overwhelmingly negative response on Kim’s Instagram:

“Wait....are we being serious RN?” one commenter wrote, while others added comments like “Wat r those” and “Those are the ugliest things I’ve ever seen.”

One follower got very descriptive and wrote, “They look all extra CHUNKY ALL AROUND, not cute at ALL!! I don’t care if they had cost hundreds of dollars and you gave them to me, I would NEVER WEAR THEM but I would give them to my great great grandfather, he may like them but then maybe NOT!!!”

Twitter was equally unenthused about the new Yeezys:

Actual footage of my Grandfather rocking the new Yeezy Mud Rat 500s back in 2011. Poppy knew the plug. 😂🤣😂 #mudrat500 @KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/GPb5UNuUs7 — Paul Melchione (@pmelch61) November 9, 2017

These look like the shoes I used to yell at my dad for trying to buy me from Walmart https://t.co/1dDMyD6qPF — Zach Davenport (@DPort502) November 9, 2017

“These shits look like orthopedic baby sneakers.”



*slaps on Yeezy logo*



“Yo these fire W2C grails” https://t.co/Z7F0Xf9DNS — Juan Escalante🔴⚫️ (@nerdwich) November 8, 2017

According to Highsnobiety, the shoes are made of suede, cow leather, mesh and 3M reflective piping and also come in a gray suede color. There’s no price point yet, though Yeezys typically sell for $200-$350 and resell prices are usually over $1,000.

The shoes are similar to the on-trend ugly and sometimes dirty and distressed sneakers we’ve seen from designers in 2017:

Pietro D'aprano via Getty Images A model, shoe detail, walks the runway at the Gucci Cruise 2018 show at Palazzo Pitti on May 29, 2017 in Florence, Italy.

A post shared by TheShoeGame.com (@theshoegame) on Nov 8, 2017 at 8:53pm PST

And earlier this year, Raf Simons and Adidas released a $460 shoe (it’s now $230) called the Raf Simons Ozweego Bunny:

Adidas