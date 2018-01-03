The Yoga of Love and Sex: Transcending the Imaginary Power Structures of Gender

Image: Brian Crawford Photography

First and foremost, what is sex? Sex is the participation in the perfect and intrinsic union of male and female (in all forms of sexual orientation and personal choice). This union is the nurturing force and generative means of all forms of life, and it is everybody’s birth right. Sexual intimacy has been made toxic by patriarchy, creating dreadful pain that we are only just beginning to investigate. With immense sympathy to all of us who have inherited the burden of patriarchy, I offer a way forward, a practical means to create collaboration between the sexes as equals and opposites, where one empowers the other in endless mutual exchange, just as it is in the natural state. This is Yoga. Let us practice our hearts out as participation in the union of opposites within and without. Practice dissolves male-female politics in the heart, so one is only positive to the other. The heart is literally the first cell of life that appeared when you appeared, the place of perfect union of male and female, and of perfect giving and receiving that presently flowers and flows to form the whole body. This is sex. This is life. Let us reclaim it by getting through the valid stages of emotion: fear, anger, pain, and grief. Let us not get stuck at any stage, and come instead to profound grief for the dreadful social circumstance passed on to us. From grief, the gifts of compassion spontaneously arise for all and with them the ability to receive each other.

From 'Yoga of Heart: The Healing Power of Intimate Connection,' by Mark Whitwell

Hridayashakti and the Embrace of All Ordinary Conditions

Hridaya is an actual location that is sometimes known as the spiritual heart on the right. In the Great Tradition there is reverential reference to its realization as the seat of mind, the place “from where the mind arises.” It is the origin of all opposites and the body’s portal to all of the powers and mysteries of the cosmos that are arising as the whole body and all its relatedness. In death, the body drops and Hridayashakti (the source heart and its flow) remains in its infinite condition. An important contribution to our understanding comes from the modern-day Yogi and teacher of the teachers, Tirumalai Krishnamacharya, who emphasised heart abiding as participation in the union of the heart’s opposites via Yoga and the Yoga of family life. He brought this forth from his own great teacher Ramanujacharya, of the tenth century, who affirmed Yoga was to be practiced and realized only in a natural family life. Not through the denial of ordinary conditions.

For most of modern history, however, the Hridayashakti has been overlooked as the high locus of religious and Yogic realization due to the predominant patriarchal view of Yoga as a process of ascent through the chakras to the crown and beyond. Either that, or patriarchal contemplative cultures (such as that of Ramana Maharishi) have sought to gain realization through efforts of mind. Their view was and is that by stepping back from experience and merely witnessing all arising conditions, the source or heart could be realized.

Both methods are futile and have contributed to patriarchal misogyny: the denial of the feminine, sex, the body, other people, and all of given reality. In fact, the source heart and its flow (Shakti) are realized in complete integration or embrace of all ordinary conditions, all opposites—including, of course, female-male union, the principle human experience and function (in all forms of sexual orientation). Inhalation sacrificed to exhalation and vice versa—eternal strength of life that is utterly receptive—is the principle means of restoring male-female mutual sacrifice. Then Hridayashakti / God / Source can be enjoyed and transmitted. It is easy and it is for everyone; it is relevant both to the entire religious tradition of humanity and to all of us here in the post-religious age.

The heart is realized through mutual affection with a person, place, or other powerful intervention, usually by seeing and acknowledging a person whose heart is flowing, who in turn can see and acknowledge you. Once this is felt, the pranas (heart’s flow) move easily from their source, the Hridaya, and keep flowing in all directions, pushing through karmic obstruction until their flowering is complete. It is a process that cannot be stopped and one that requires Yogic participation by all. This is what we teach in the heart of Yoga.

Ancient Sri Yantra. Artist Unknown.

What is the heart of Yoga?

The heart of Yoga is not a ‘something.’ It is not an institution or a style. It refers to the Hridayashakti, the heart’s flow of life in and as the whole body and all its natural perfect harmonies with air, light, water, green, intrinsic male-female, and any as-yet-unseen causes of the cosmos. And it refers to a loose affinity group of friends who practice Yoga according to individual needs as free participation in life. This may encompass sexual partnership if and when it arises naturally. Furthermore, I am not a ‘guru,’ an authority, or a knower; I’m just a person with my own experience. At best I am a Yogi, but even that can be a limiting definition.

There is no membership to the heart of Yoga, no ‘in’ or ‘out’; everyOne in the world can associate with it, should they choose. And if not, all are still welcome to take advantage of the offering made via every form of media. All are encouraged to make their whole life their Yoga, and this is accessible to all.

The heart of Yoga brings forth the ancient wisdom tradition of humanity that existed prior to the invention of doctrine. It is the primordial religious practice of man: participation in the perfect union of opposites, thereby revealing the source of all opposites. My personal life and teaching are an overt participation in this wisdom culture of right sexuality. This is what I practice, who I am, what I write about, and what I teach. There must be overt teaching on sex or there will be covert dysfunction, as we see afflicting all societies and institutions.

The teaching of the heart of Yoga is: the thought structure that assumes a teacher is a knower or an authority must dissolve. The patriarchy creates and thrives on the thought structure that someone “knows” and therefore others do not. It is false. Clearly everyone is already the power, pure intelligence, and utter beauty of the cosmos and is in perfect and intrinsic harmony with the rest of the cosmos. Yoga is merely participation in this fact, which is true whether or not it is acknowledged by the mind. No teacher or teaching is required. Only a set of principles of intimate participation from our ancient wisdom culture, which can allow each person to feel their own direct experience of life and move increasingly freely and instinctively on that basis.

It has occasionally happened that people around me have been seduced by the orthodox position that Yoga is a linear process to get somewhere, and therefore a hierarchical affair with special status knowledge holders. They have either taken the patriarchal position of the ‘knower’ themselves or assumed it of me. But the idea of hierarchy and of Yoga as effort towards a future result is the denial of life itself as it is given, including the denial of sex. Without receptivity to what is already present, sexuality becomes misogyny — the pain of the usual experience. The imposition of social patterns upon the natural energy flows of the body is the domination of the feminine we experience all around us. Yoga as participation in life is not an abstract teaching concept or spiritual bypassing; it is the only way to ensure sexuality is real, honest and mutual. Without understanding Yoga (and particularly sex) as nothing more than the participation in the already present natural flow of life, sexual expression will be denied, forced, or otherwise become aberrant duplication of society’s patterns. A daily asana practice is the first gesture towards health and understanding in this matter.

All my books and teaching have addressed the need to dissolve the belief in the teacher as authority (although ‘dissolve’ does not imply that at any point it is real). It never crosses my mind that I am any different from anyone else. Yoga comes from the Vedic darshanam culture where deity, guru, spouse, body and all intrinsic relatedness are obviously ‘seen’ in the One reality. There is no hierarchy, and because it does not exist, there is no linear process by which authority is transcended. The mistaken belief in teacher as ‘other’ is simply no longer relevant as a person participates in their own authority as life. You walk out of the tent of the knower with the courage to stand on your own ground and bloom in your own garden. This is a Yogi/Yogini.

Authority may be an ordinary social form required in the transmission of secular knowledge, but not in Yoga. An algebra teacher, for example, is legitimately more of an authority on algebra. But Yoga is not about information gathering, it is about Life—recognition of and feeling-participation in our own life. And everybody is already doing their own life. No one knows more about your life then you, and no one can know more about your life than you. The secrets of the universe are in you as you. The teacher can merely provide a supportive context as someone who knows about and feels their own life. This is why I insist that the teacher is ‘no more than a friend, and no less than a friend’—real intimacy in utter equality. The teacher is not a social identity, nor even a personal identity. The teacher is the flow of nurturing, a phenomenon of Mother Nature in local community. Power structures must dissolve for there to be Yoga. We throw out all patterns put in us by orthodoxy and claim our own life.

Social Hierarchy Versus Direct Experience

The pre-modern European era (which has shaped all modern thinking) was characterised by superstition and myth, with life defined by the ‘Great Chain of Being’: the figure of God at the top, apart and separate, followed by kings, priests, and aristocracy (with closer access to God), down to ordinary men, women, children, animals, and the rest of nature—in that order. This oppressive belief system was religiously sanctioned to the point where it is still part of our uninspected thought structure. Although the modern era rightly rejected many myths and rationally investigated the world using the scientific paradigm, the post-modern era revealed that the moderns had often just made new maps, and that behind all rational ‘objectivity’ was a person (usually male, white and wealthy) with devious agendas. God and heaven had been thrown out, but all that was left was miserable secular materialism, a new religion. This has led to nihilism and disillusionment in the possibility of spirit or truth. All that is left is the shell of the old hierarchy and general despair. We must be vigilant to identify rubbish and throw it out of our systems.

We are now, however, entering a ‘post-post-modern’ era, where it is possible for every person to make use of the Great Tradition (as it existed prior to the arising of the patriarchal myth-makers) to have their own direct experience of life, unmediated by the mind and its social thought structures. This is especially important to note, as many early and current exponents of Yoga in the West have remained ‘knowers’—patriarchal authorities—be they men or women. Always charming, they consciously or unconsciously create the social dynamic of disempowerment—the ‘one who knows’ and ‘the ones who don’t’ who must then make the effort to know. Civilization has been built upon this power structure, and humanity is doomed in this corrupt model of the perfect person, which implies that everyone else is not perfect and must struggle to improve. It is the denial of life.

When a person is fully and directly involved in their own experience of life, they are able to intuitively feel their own ethics or modes of right behaviour relative to all others. But when external codes are proposed from the fear of misbehaviour, the person’s own intrinsic wisdom and connection to all life is put in doubt. If the heart of Yoga is anything, it is everyOne empowering each other on this basis. In my view, this is the only hope for humanity; the way forward from the present mire of life-denial that has caused so much pain for all.

Because I practice and teach each person’s direct relationship with the nurturing force of reality, I am inevitably a non-conformist and follow life’s instinctive and naturally respectful ethics, rather than the laws of secular power structures. Until very recently, the church used to burn in the town square any such radical priests and ‘witches’ who held the view that each person could have direct intimacy with Life or God. The suggestion that all can have a direct relationship with Life’s natural ethics is alarming to those who have not yet come to trust their own goodness and the intrinsic goodness of life and sex. But codes of sexual ethics, however benevolently couched, assume that sex is an uncontrollable and bad force, rather than the nurturing and regenerative force of life, freely chosen. Such codes are a despairing alternative to the great instinctive ‘strength receiving’ that all can come to feel through the healing practices of intimacy: body, breath, and relationship.

The Yoga of Right Relationship

Indian miniature painting, Basoli School, c.1800

As it says in Yoga of Heart, right relationship is ‘the association of autonomous individuals who freely choose to be with each other,’ and practice intimacy even in the pain that is inherited and felt around sexual relationship. In Yoga, we commit to the primary practice of bodily intimacy, within and without, as the only way to heal the trauma of previous generations and our own. And in the Hridayayogasutra I wrote that we must handle our sex. It is where we are stuck. It is the knot we must all undo one way or another. We still carry the weight of history’s spiritual/religious attempts to bypass sex. Whether we are religious or not, medieval thought structures prevail in us that assume sex, the body, and life itself are sinful, and that God is apart and above in a higher realm of purity. These belief systems cause us to deny sex, our first spiritual and human responsibility, whether we do so in casual promiscuity, fearful guilt and shame, or in attempted celibacy. This hoax caused the male-female dysfunction in the first place. No! It is in the perfect and intrinsic harmony of male and female that we know God/the Hridaya/heart. But as it also says in the Hridayayogasutra, ‘in the pain that is felt around sexual relationships, this is a hard pill to swallow.’ Any charming spiritual teaching that is not directly addressing and dealing with male-female collaboration is only contributing to dysfunction.

I teach that to enter into appropriate partnership is our first Yogic or spiritual responsibility. After about seven years of life and relationship study, experience, and experimentation—ideally at ages 21 to 28—we recommend people choose a monogamous partner, perhaps with the guidance of their teachers. Throughout history and through to the sixties we experimented with many kinds of sexuality and arrangement, and with the help of a few good Yogis and Yoginis came to the conclusion that Yogic monogamy is the best arrangement. Not polyamory, which is a new form of patriarchy in that it is usually used as a way to avoid the fire of polarity, and control others through the ideal of cool, detached nonchalance. In monogamy, we can go deeply into all that the polarity offers to both in the unfolding of Hridayashakti. However, we acknowledge that inherited obstructive patterns and pain can run deep. Sometimes we must acknowledge that amidst each other’s different patterns and circumstances, all the loving that can be done, has been done. After a long time of testing, it can be most appropriate to separate, with the same sacred gratitude in which you came together. (In fact, serial monogamy is our present social norm in the West, and it is best to acknowledge this and end the blame game that occurs in most separations or the sense of personal failure that may grip you.)

A friend recently asked me how a person should tell who to have sex with. In our convoluted dissociation from our natural instincts, it may not be immediately obvious to us. The answer is that three things must be present: like, love, and lust. The latter gets a bad rap due to our negative experiences of sexuality devoid of receptivity. Yet genuine desire—polarity and its chemistries—is the nurturing force of life, and the entire natural world, including us, is participating in it constantly. Life is sex. The pollen in the air is the sex of plants. The flowers and the sounds of animals are the sex of nature. No matter how convoluted the human mind becomes, we are still this condition. We do not need to ‘become’ anything in order to have a free and healthy life.

I’ve noticed that because I let people know that sexual intimacy is the principle means of healing the wounds of life and indeed, the very means of spiritual realization—a view not held by orthodox mind—I can be demonized within people’s current negative experiences of sex. But it is through partnership, the most valuable thing on Mother Earth, that we are progressively healing the vulgarity of past sexual behaviours and attitudes. Because receptivity has been brainwashed out of men, most behave in aberrant ways to try and feel what they have been trained out of feeling. Women likewise learn to be defensive only. Healing these patterns can be a slow turning, but I promise you, an appropriate Yoga practice speeds it up incredibly. The visceral changes for both men and women quickly arise as the nervous system becomes receptive through the frontal line. Even male penetration becomes a profoundly receptive and sensitive function in the total context of feminine receptivity. Meanwhile we must protect the victim and educate the predator, and that includes everyOne. It is urgent. Of course, there are many exceptions, but the common life still acts out these sad patterns.

In the course of our daily lives there are clearly difficulties and pain. As we embrace our lives through Yoga (including and especially sexual relationship), much buried emotion may surface. It is like opening dusty old filing cabinets. Deep pain is felt around sex due to the lack of receptivity we have all experienced, and intimate practice will uncover these feelings. Love brings up everything that is unlove to be seen and understood, and we release what is not needed to receive what is needed. The natural flow of feelings is enacted and practiced: from fear and anger, to its cause in pain, to grief, to compassion and finally forgiveness, in that order. The next, more basic emotion is predicted and permitted. So, the process of relationship can be disturbing, as all of society’s dysfunction and the pain from one’s family lineage and own life is felt and released. Trauma is a popular modern word for what can also be called karma, and we release it for ourselves, for our ancestors, and for future generations simultaneously. We release what is old to receive what is new. In offering this practical way forward, I feel deep, inconsolable sadness and overwhelming empathy for all of us who still suffer the pain of the denial of life and the male dominance that does not completely receive the feminine.

Purifying Sex

Vishnu and Lakshmi Flying Upon Garuda. Artist/maker unknown. Possibly made in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, or Uttarakhand, Garwahl Region, India, c1820.

Suppression of the feminine has been religiously sanctioned to the point where it is part of all of our thought structures. The suppression of individuals by teachers imagining themselves to be authorities and the suppression of women by men is the same deal. We must return to the primordial religion of man, where both male and female participate directly in Life as equals and opposites, one empowering the other! I call it the new feminism and the new masculinity. The way forward is to simply remove all power structures, within and without, the delusions of patriarchy in all its forms, including teacher-student.

Because I practice sexuality, both with powerful Yogini partners in the past (in life’s movement towards the Yogic heart’s perfect polarity), and with my present Yogini collaborator, I can be condemned and targeted by the sex-negative attitudes of our society and the pain that is raging between men and women. Many assume that sex is a lesser and lower matter when actually, the opposite is true: sex is pure in life, and made pure in the human life through Yogic participation, strength that is utterly receptive. We are purifying sex and purifying the great Guru function this lifetime. Both have been made painfully toxic, yet the healing for humanity has begun. Here is the ancient way beyond anger, pain and grief to the radiance that actually is our life. In particular, deep-rooted and deviant American puritanism makes it hard for many people to understand what is being said here. Even now, some may claim this consideration to be faulty, or even a hoax concealing suspicious sexual practice. They perhaps cannot see that any serious spiritual / Yogic / religious or life teaching must include sex education and practice.

Furthermore, it may seem almost impossible for them to understand that teachings can be given free of power structures of any kind. Yet it is so. For there to be real Yoga, social power structures must disintegrate as each person claims their direct relationship with Life. Here is a new paradigm that must flourish worldwide in all towns and cities for humankind to stand free in full cooperation with Mother Nature. Real teaching. No patriarchy. There is no power structure here, only a solid intention to give the practical means of real intimacy with Life and real sexual intimacy to all people. This is the way forward in the misery of our present male-female pain and politics. I ask that you test it with your intellectual rigour and give it a chance. Investigate it with ‘The Promise’ daily practice for yourself—or go by faith alone, that will work too. I promise you can have what you really want.

The 20 percent of Western yoga styles stemming from early Hindu experiments in the West all failed and presently fail to offer useful teaching around sexuality. They are patriarchal systems full of misogyny and inevitably ended in the sexual aberration of their leaders or participants. Most continue to hide and deny such aberration to this day. The other approximately 80% of styles of Yoga are derivatives from Iyengar and Pattabhi Jois, both misogynists teaching masculine muscularity only, strength without receptivity. They missed half the equation of Yoga and ignored their own teacher Tirumalai Krishnamacharya, even in the matter of asana technology. As a result, in Yoga today sex is forced into the closet, leaving individuals and the community in confusion. (Please note that I mean no personal criticism of these gentlemen, who did their best within the culture they were born into. Rather it is a criticism of culture.)

In my early life, I was exposed to actual hatha Yoga from Krishnamacharya and his son Desikachar, who understood it to be the mother’s milk of spiritual India. They were both cynical of the Indian business of spirituality without its actual means, Yoga. Krishnamacharya said, for example, that the great Ramana Maharishi of the south had made people lazy by dangling spiritual promises without the practical means of Yoga to actualize the ideals. All over India I found no actual sadhana in spiritual communities, ashrams etc. They were dysfunctional environments concealing aberrant sexuality. When you take sex away from people in the search for transcendence, it inevitably comes out as an aberration. Many of these famous guru personalities achieved worldwide fame. But in the ancient convergence of Yoga with darshan (‘seeing’) culture, we find practical instruction in how to make use of hathayoga and the yoga of sexuality in a person’s own spiritual practice and make it functional, practical, pure, and completely useful to the heart’s intent.

In ancient Vedic darshanam culture all of reality (including the body and sex) was embraced, not transcended or manipulated. It was seen that deity, guru, God, spouse, body and its cosmos are all arising in the One reality. All is God. There were no power structures of special access, no contemplative efforts, no ‘future realization of God or enlightenment,’ only relationship, besotted intimacy with all. In this culture, intimate partnership was the powerful context of recognising one another as the force of life, rather than avoiding relationship or dramatizing each other’s imagined limitations. Yogic culture is about such relationship only. It is not a search. This came later in history as shoddy spiritual goods were sold to the people by doctrinal powers.

Genuine spiritual practice is this participation in the union of opposites, including male-female polarity. It is making love with life, and this extends naturally to another person. It must be there, otherwise spirituality is a hit-and-miss affair in the psychology of extreme spiritual attainment. Even the ‘hit’ creates misery, because for every high there is a low, which becomes the predominant context of the highs. There must be a steady Yoga adapted to each individual—the steady practice of intimate connection and response to grace.

I oppose the notion that a teacher should not have sexual relationships with students. Apart from the fact that 80% of partnership naturally starts in the work place, suggesting that ethics means abstaining from sexual relationships implies sex is an unavoidably negative phenomenon and puts the teacher on a higher ground than students. It reinforces the patriarchal assumptions we must dissolve. It is a cultural fault, and is itself the environment within which deviance happens. We have seen what happens when we define ethical behaviour and sexuality as two different things.

However, people are rightly suspicious, because so many so-called teachers have not only maintained positions of superiority, thereby disempowering their students, but then had sex with students despite “ethical” rules being in place—even despite teaching and glamorising celibacy as an ideal. It gets crazy. Because they do not have a healthy expression of sex in their own private life they use secular power to get it (and by secular I mean any institutional order, which is found as much in Yoga, our personal lives, or religion as it is in politics or business). There should never be any sex within a secular power structure, because it disempowers both participants, as the natural intelligence and impulses of life are overridden by social structures. This means that within the painful history of male dominance in societies, consent in usual male-female relationships is not even possible. Males are in control, and even the word “consent” is the language of that control structure, reinforcing female passivity and lack of agency. Pioneering feminists were well aware of this.

To step outside of the toxicity around sex we cannot forever discuss the toxicity we may have experienced. Endless attention to the problems will not resolve perceived problems.

Behavioural patterns fall away naturally when felt to be irrelevant or known to be unnecessary. Each person must claim their own life and practice their loving to build something positive amongst the ruins.

Sex is the Natural State

Siva, the Lord Whose Half Is Woman (Ardhanarisvara), Mankot School, Western Punjab Hills, c.1710–20. The ancient figure of the Ardhanarisvara, who is half male, half female, expresses the masculine and feminine that is already perfectly within us all.

Because I have overt teaching on male-female polarity (which of course includes same-sex relationships), people sometimes expect I am either sexually available or have some kind of obsessive interest. Neither is the case. It is just that sex is the natural state and there is a radiance in anyone whose life is entirely sex positive. This brings up all kinds of feelings in others, including a sense of lack or despair, or a feeling of being attracted, repelled, and confused all at once! Because my male-female polarity is resolved in the heart, there is no male movement without the context of utter receptivity. Within my body male and female have no delineation one from the other; there are no sexual politics. You are safe and there is extreme advantage to sitting closely with us in this consideration. I want to make it clear that the Hridayashakti—the perfect harmony of opposites in the natural state—is available to all, with or without sexual practice. ‘Sex’ is simply the convergence of opposites and so can be felt by all. I assure everyone that you can learn and enjoy this practice and realization in an ordinary life. I passionately urge everybody to investigate this matter and understand the gifts that are there in the good company of my friends, and the practices from the Great Tradition that I teach, whatever your own cultural background.

I urge you to consider these matters in this utterly safe context. Everyone is completely loved, completely nurtured in the Natural State. We are in the natural state, where everything is sex, fully functioning and harmonised. It is extreme attractiveness and radiance. In the natural state, I have natural affection for everybody. Everyone can come to feel their own beauty, sexuality, and radiance. This natural affection is sometimes misconstrued to be a personal sexual interest within the vulgar world of predatory male and legitimately protective female. Conversely, sometimes my friends are confused by their own desire for a sexual connection and feel disgruntled or conflicted when it is not acted upon. All this resolves in the heart and I uphold the principle of simply not being sexual in a Yoga learning environment. No attention to it. None. Yet I teach and encourage everyone to practice in their own lives in deeply held personal, private, and sacred circumstance. Sometimes we even are able to find appropriate partnering for people. Usually people sense they are safe, away from the sex casualness of the usual life. They understand and relax. However, some few do bring their social anxiety and past pain and fears and therefore sometimes just don’t feel safe. If this arises I ask people to study the books and other resources, begin The Promise practice, and come if and when they feel ready.

I invite anyone and everyone in any chosen gathering of sincere people who have any issues with all this, or additions to it, to participate in a deep dialogue with me and my friends. Any time, any place. Please be in touch. This is what we do, and it must be ongoing until we all come home to the peace and power of our own condition.