The Young Reaching The Young

Jared Kagle is a Delaware native. As an up and coming music artist, he has made a person pack to use his love of music and fashion to reach the youth in his community. As a young man he saw all of the things that were contributing to the demise of the moral fiber of the youth in Dover, Delaware. After attending college and coming back to his neighborhood, young Jared was on a mission. After founding the movement TUHD, which stands for Team Up Hands Down, Mr. Kagle has made sure that the youth in his area know that he has returned no only as a community leader, but as a champion for their cause. The biggest area of angst for Jared was watching children attend school with hardly no clothing, or clean clothing. There didn’t seem to be many organizations in his area doing something about the stigma that poor children face when they are attending school with dirty, disheveled, and recycled clothing. One of his main goals is to be able to provide his T-shirt brand as a staple in the school system in order to help the teachers when they see a child in need. By providing a supply of the TUHD shirts to the school system, the teachers will readily have something in their closet to give to the child to replace the the worn and soiled clothing they may be wearing at the time. In addition to that TUHD has sponsored basketball camps in the Delaware area and other community events are coming. Mr. Kagle truly believes that using his voice through music and fashion artistry will not only be a way to reach the youth, but it will also be a way to change their mindset and their circumstances. One of his mottos is “We are the Young reaching them while they are Young’. And for this, TUHD and Jared Kagle deserve a round of applause. You can find out more about TUHD and how to get involved by going to www.TUHDNext.com