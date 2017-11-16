The Zimbabwe Matrix: Vice President Secures His Successor Rights through Military Intervention

The Zimbabwean military's takeover of power and detention of President Robert Mugabe seems like a coup, but it is not. It is a vice president takeover with the help of the military. Fired Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has taken command of the Zimbabwean military, and he is using the military to seek and ensure that presidential power transits from Mugabe to him.

Mugabe has been president and in control of Zimbabwe since it upended white minority rule in 1980.

Mugabe is 93 years old and he is physically deteriorating.

Knowing his age was increasingly threatening his grip on power, Mugabe thought to transit power to his wife, Grace Mugabe.

Thus, a power struggle ensued between Grace Mugabe and Vice President Mnangagwa who is constitutionaly in line to succeed Mugabe should Mugabe be incapable of continuing on as president.

AP Grace Mugabe (Left), Robert Mugabe (Center), and Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa (Right).

The power struggle over who might succeed Mugabe, split the ruling Zanu-PF party.

To settle the dispute, Mugabe fired his vice-president, Mnangagwa, making his wife, Grace Mugabe, his likely successor.

This move, however, proved too much for military leaders, who seized control of the country on Wednesday.

But it appears the military did not seize power on their own accord. It seems the military allegiance switched from Mugabe to Mnangagwa.

Mugabe had held on to power partly because he had the military’s loyalty. But top military officials felt sidelined and have switched their loyalty fired Vice President Mnangagwa.

Major General Sibusiso Moyo, went on air to say: "This is not a military takeover of government."

Zimbabwe’s military now under the control of fired Vice President Mnangagwa, after days of tension and rumor, seized the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation. Military vehicles have been out on the streets of the capital Harare, while gunfire has been heard from northern suburbs where Mugabe and a number of government officials live, according to the BBC.

Major General Moyo assured the world that Mugabe and his family were "safe and sound and their security is guaranteed".

But what is fired Vice President Mnangagwa’s calculus- a quick show of military force, a few arrests- and then what?

Here is how this ends peacefully for everyone.

President Robert Mugabe along with his wife Grace Mugabe, is allowed to retire with at least the pretense of dignity.

The Zanu-PF installs fired Vice President Mnangagwa as president. The military gets off the streets and return to the barracks.

Zimbabwe has a new leader who is tasked to reform the country and revive its economy.

Foreign governments give Mnangagwa the benefit of the doubt and hope he can rescue Zimbabwe from years of tyranny.

The feasibility of this outcome rest on the fact that Mugabe is not being challenged by Western governments, or by Zimbabwe's political opposition, or by a mass uprising against economic hardship. This is, fundamentally, an internal power struggle within Zanu-PF. And fired Vice President Mnangagwa has gained an upper hand with the help of the military.

The military cannot stick around because it will mean their actions amounted to a coup, and this could lead to Zimbabwe’s expulsion from the African Union and regional economic groups like the Southern African Development Community (SADC). Such an outcome is unwanted as it would further sink Zimbabwe’s already sinking economy.

South Africa who currently host millions of Zimbabweans who fled after the country's economy crashed in 2008, has a special interest in seeing stability restored.