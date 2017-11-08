Therapist Kelley Kitley on Sharing Your Trauma With Your Clients

DOWNLOAD THIS EPISODE FROM ITUNES HERE

Therapist Kelley Kitley could have kept quiet about her own past.

She had a thriving practice—first in Santa Monica, then in Chicago—and didn't need her clients knowing about her own experiences.

Instead she decided to spill all...in her memoir, My Self: A Story of Survival, a memoir which details her experiences being sexually abused, developing an eating disorder and then struggling with addiction (she's now sober four-and-a-half years).

In this episode, she talks about how her clients reacted to her own confessions, what happened when she told her father she was being abused and why "Get it Girl" is her motto, among many other topics.

NOTE: This episode is from a Facebook Live interview that we did, which means that the audio isn't as sharp as it is on regular episodes.

