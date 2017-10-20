There Are Now More Emojis Than People Who Have Experienced Emotions

So, I got to thinking that with maybe 89 total people in the world who would actually go on record as saying they have experienced genuine emotion, the vast amount of available emoji icons clearly now far exceeds the number of human beings who have ever felt, let alone expressed, anything.

On a quest to substantiate my findings, I consulted officials at the National Institutes of the Larger Sciences and was delighted to find that they have commissioned a study on this very subject.

“When you think of the staggering quantity of proxy emotions we have to choose from in the digital universe,” says Carol Piedmont, Research Coordinator, “there really is no need to experience more than a fleeting connection to whatever mood is being expressed by the chosen emoji.”

“And,” adds research co-chair Bartholomew Upton, “since our current data shows only a paltry .000000000000000000001 percent of humans have actually gone the whole nine yards and allowed themselves to feel anything, ever, it’s undeniable that we now have more emojis than we do people with emojis, um, I mean, emotions, sorry.”

The investigative team traces the evolution of emojis to their current state--as lazy shorthand for real and truthful sentiments--from their origins to what they see as the most significant new development in emoji design: the beginning of the use of teeth in smiley faces.

“That was the tipping point,” says Piedmont. “Once that little yellow, grinning face took on even more anthropomorphism with the addition of a more identifiable mouth, the range of barely-perceptible differences in what a small round replica of a human visage can convey hit its stride. Then there’s the ones with hands protruding at the base, which are kind of weird for my tastes, but whatever.”

And, of course, the range of emoji emotion now goes far beyond variations on the smiley face to include symbols and other representations of actions and professions.

“For example,” Piedmont punctuates, “it has been some time since ‘like’ was the only option for those reacting to a Facebook post.”

The bottom line, the research concludes, is that there are far more available emoji emotions than there are people willing to admit they have allowed themselves to experience actual emotions.

“It’s not a particularly ennobling statistic,” concludes Upton, “but, you know, shrugging-emoji-combined-with-facepalming-emoji.”