There Are Ways to Kill People Other Than with Bullets

People are concerned about the quality of their work environments. Are their co-workers and supervisors friendly and supportive? Are the benefits good? Are there other assistance programs such as with child care? Is the health care insurance good? Regarding the later, I know someone now who is having to pay more in their monthly premium for their health insurance.

Another interesting factor is age. For those people who are 60 and older, there can be challenges in some work environments. I know someone who is over 60, and has worked at their position for over twenty years. A supervisor told this person some years ago, “we have to help these young people get acclimated to the profession. “Although this statement is accurate regarding the efficacy of training, the question that it raises is age and experience valued anymore?

The Carter Burton Gallery in New York is a center that markets artists who are 60 years of age and older. The purpose for this organization was to become a showcase for older artists who were not getting exposure nor appreciation for their work. Their mission statement reads:

“The goal of the Carter Burden Gallery is to create a dialogue with the arts community supporting our belief that older, lesser-known artists must not be overlooked due to age or decreased marketability in the current art scene. We demonstrate the transformative nature of art; the work we exhibit is vibrant, cutting-edge and important regardless of the artist's age.

Carter Burden Gallery targets NYC artists over the age of 60, fostering a supportive and culturally-diverse community of re- emerging artists. We celebrate this community's unique ability to share lifetimes participating as vital members of New York's arts culture, and work to create opportunities for networking and responding to each other's work, thereby invigorating the creative process. In recognizing this community, we confirm their continued value and contribution to the arts.” http://www.carterburdengallery.org/about-1

What would it be like if more organizations and agencies, government and in the corporate sector, would embrace this philosophy in terms of their work force?

The reality is that when older people are ignored for their talents and gifts and when they are marginalized to the sidelines, there is some death that occurs regarding their identity. How productive can I be? Am I perceived as still being able to be an asset to the organization?

I’m told that the Great Barrier Reef in Australia was once considered to be one of the premier diving locations in the world. People would marvel at the beauty of the coral reef and the diversity of the aquatic ecosystem.

Now, portions of the Great Barrier reef are dying due to the amount of pollution that is in the ocean. Depletion of oxygen in the water has killed fish and other sea life leaving the water to be an absolute dead zone.

Work environments do not need to be dead zones. There is room for all, and the more we embrace the wisdom and experience that is in the room, the richer we become and agencies, organizations become more effective and productive now and in the future.