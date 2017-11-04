"There is Always Something to be Grateful For", Veronica Mora

“Cancer has changed the way I look at life in general. I have learned that even in the most difficult times, there is always something to be grateful for. No matter how bad things are, there is still hope.” - Veronica Mora

Veronica Mora is a 28-year-old young Latina. She is a daughter, a sister, a friend, a colleague. Veronica was diagnosed with Stage 2B invasive ductal carcinoma (IDC) breast cancer at the age of 26.

MK: Tell me about your diagnosis.

VM: When I was diagnosed, breast cancer was the furthest thing from my mind. I knew about my family history of breast cancer, but at 26 years old, I did not think it could happen to me.

MK: How did breast cancer change your life?

VM: I learned to allow others to help me. I could not do it alone. I was a semester away from graduating college, but cancer was not going to wait for me. I had to redirect my life’s trajectory to become a fulltime survivor. I had more doctors’ visits than I could count on my hands. Cancer had changed me physically, mentally and emotionally, but as my treatments continued I knew I was bigger than this disease.

MK: What did you wish you had known before breast cancer?

VM: Prior to being diagnosed, I wish my doctor would have listened to me. At my annual checkups, I would fill out a form letting them know about the history of breast cancer cases in my family. However, when I would discuss this with my doctor, she would tell me I was too young. Mammograms were not recommended for women under 40 years old. She would not even recommend an ultrasound to put my mind at rest. Genetic testing was unaffordable for me. When I was first diagnosed, I was uninsured. I wish I’d known more.

MK: How has this experience changed you?

VM: This experience showed me that many women in my community, women like me, are struggling to find answers to the questions that arise from those three words: “you have cancer”. I aspire to be a representation of survivorship in my community. My purpose is to keep being a voice for the young breast cancer patients that don’t have a voice.

MK: How do you help to advocate for others?

VM: I’m thankful for organizations like Susan G. Komen Orange County. At the beginning of my diagnosis Komen Orange County paid for my initial ultrasound and core needle biopsy. Then, when my mother and I needed emotional support, I reached out to Komen Orange County, who referred us to a Spanish-speaking support group for Latina women that shared the same challenges. I learned I was not as alone as I first thought. Thanks to them, I have been able to share my story and educate thousands of other women.

MK: What words, phrases or ideas would you take out of the breast cancer vocabulary?

VM: There a few things that I’ve heard throughout my treatment, that I’d want to change.

“I’m sorry”. This statement doesn’t help, ever.

“But you are so young”. Cancer did not happen to me because I was young. Cancer doesn’t wait, and in my case, I was lucky to catch it early and start treatment. It doesn’t care if you are young or old.

“You don’t look like you have cancer”. I heard this sentence on multiple occasions and never knew what to say. At the beginning of my treatment, I tried to maintain normalcy. When I lost all my hair, I was devastated but I learned to use wigs and beanies. When my eyebrows were gone, I learned how to draw them with makeup. And, when I was in pain, I learned to smile even more. I did not know that I had to look a certain way for people to understand that I was going through a life-changing event.

MK: If you could change one thing about the breast cancer landscape, what would it be?

VM: The idea that because you are so young, you should not have breast cancer. Women shouldn’t have to wait until 40 to get a mammogram. If I had waited to be 40, my story would have ended very differently.

MK: Why is it so important to you to support other women with breast cancer?

VM: Being able to support other women is important because I know that the journey can feel very lonely. important to let others know that they are not alone.

MK: What would you say to a newly diagnosed young woman?

VM: Remember that you are strong enough; and never, ever give up!

MK: What word best describes you?