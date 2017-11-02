“Once you have faced cancer, it seems as though nothing can be more difficult. It puts things in perspective. I can handle anything after cancer. “ - Jessica Baker

Jessica Baker is a mom, scientist and cancer advocate. Born and raised in Indiana, she’s a researcher at Eli Lilly and Company, and is a dedicated cancer advocate. Jessica was diagnosed with Stage II breast cancer, at 36 years old, after a self-exam revealed a lump. It was Stage II.

MK: What was your mindset at diagnosis?

JB: How did this happen? I never thought it could happen to me. Even though I was in cancer research, there was no history of cancer in my family. I knew that I needed to be strong and courageous because I had a young son. I wasn’t sure how I could fight this disease, raise my son and still work.

MK: How did your breast cancer diagnosis change your life?

JB: t showed me how brave I was. I had to fight this so I could be there for my son and I did. I now live every day to its fullest and truly enjoy life.

MK: What do you wish you'd know before being diagnosed with breast cancer?

JB: I wish I had known that young women can get breast cancer without a family history. I naively thought that it couldn’t happen to me. Not at 36.

MK: How has this experience awakened you to your purpose?

JB: As a breast cancer survivor and cancer researcher myself, I understand how important scientific research was to my treatment and recovery. I had a type of breast cancer that was particularly aggressive and for which the most effective treatment was only recently developed. If the targeted drug I was given wasn’t around, I wouldn’t be here today. If I was diagnosed 10 years ago, I would have died. The medical innovation is just amazing. I have a picture of my tumor at my desk. When I come to work and see the picture, I think of my friends with cancer. They need treatment. They need it now. It gives me an extra sense of urgency.

Cancer has made me a better person. I have made fighting cancer through my work and advocacy, my purpose. Along the way, I have met some amazing, inspiring women and men. They strengthen my passion to give back and I do everything I can to make their lives better.

MK: Tell me about your advocacy work.

JB: When I finished my treatment, I wanted to give back. So I started volunteering, and that’s how I met so many other cancer survivors, people battling or people who have been survivors for longer than I have, and that gave me hope. In an effort to fight cancer outside of research, I have gotten involved with the American Cancer Society and Susan G. Komen of Central Indiana. I realized that telling my story and sharing my experiences could help other people. My son and I share our story at events and raise awareness. We educate people about early detection and connect with people about the local resources available. We participate in and help lead some of the local Relay for Life and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks. He is proud to sport pink hair and a pink super hero cape in support of his mom. The best part is that other kids see him and are inspired by his bravery.

MK: If there was one thing you could change about breast cancer and how people view it, what would that be?

JB: You are never really “finished” with cancer. Yes, I finished my treatment, but it is always a part of who I am. Fear of reoccurrence is real; side effects of chemo and surgery are ongoing issues. I am so very thankful to be here, but it isn’t always easy and life will never be the same.

MK: Why is it so important to you to support other women with breast cancer?

JB: A breast cancer diagnosis is scary, often from fear of the unknown. I try and remember what really helped me and provide that for other women. If I had someone tell me what chemo would make me feel like or how difficult the surgery recovery would be, it would have helped me. I try to help women get a real understanding of what to expect and share some of the local resources that are available to them.

MK: What would you tell a newly diagnosed young woman?

JB: There is hope. So many women are living full lives after a breast cancer diagnosis.

MK: What one word defines you?