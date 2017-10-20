There is No Magic Pill for Weight Loss!

It’s another beautiful, sunny day here on Long Island, and I write this to you from my parents’ home. Every Tuesday and Friday, I visit my hometown of Port Washington, and work with my grandmother on rehab from hip replacement surgery last summer, and my dad on improving his strength, tone and overall cardiovascular health. Throw in a few other client appointments throughout the day, and having run out of toilet paper early this morning (Don’t worry — No one was using the toilet when I discovered this!), I won’t be home until 6:30–7 PM tonight :-/

Now then, I was going down a rabbit hole in a weight loss support group earlier today on Facebook, and I saw my motivation for this message:

Let’s begin ;-)

For starters, NOBODY should be falling for this BS! I was overweight for two-thirds of my life, and while I tried several fad diets and some popular exercise programs, I NEVER thought that a ‘product’ like this would actually make the difference. Here’s why this person lost that much weight in a week using a ‘product,’ assuming that A) What they said is true, and B) That this isn’t just a sneaky sales tactic being used to peak your interest in buying said ‘product:’

THESE BS SUPPLEMENT COMPANIES HAVE YOU TAKE THEIR PRODUCT(S) AT LEAST ONCE PER DAY IN PLACE OF YOU EATING A MEAL, CAUSING YOUR BODY TO RESTRICT ITS ACTUAL FOOD AND NUTRIENT INTAKE, AND THUS RESULTING IN YOUR LOSING A GREAT DEAL OF WEIGHT SHORT-TERM!

Funny story: I once had a weight loss ‘expert’ use the example of ‘Well, if you’re stranded on a desert island, you’re going to lose weight!’ That calories in MUST be less than calories out at all times, and that weight loss is truly that easy!

Sure — And when I followed this approach for three years on my weight loss journey, I lost 40 lbs in the first four months, and then ZERO lbs over the next two-and-a-half years!! Why? Because my body went into a starvation mode, and everything I ate — Good, bad, or indifferent! — was stored as fat.

Fortunately, I never gave up for more than a couple of weeks, and I always came back to my journey evaluating what I may have been doing wrong, and what I could be doing nutritionally to correct it! ‘Abs are made in the kitchen,’ after all ;-)

So, how can you lose weight in a healthy, sustainable and PERMANENT way without starving yourself? Apply the next couple of sentences to EVERY dietary decision you make: “Eat meats, vegetables, nuts and seeds, some fruit, little starch and no (added) sugar. Eat ONLY when hungry, and just to satisfy — NOT to stuff your face.”

Can it possibly be that simple? I don’t know. You tell me:

Now, I’m not sharing this image to brag — In fact, it took me six years to reach Point B from Point A! I’m sharing this because the ‘gurus’ and the supplement companies in the health and fitness industries tell you that nutrition is extremely complex, and that their products or their services are the true difference in your journey, and thus, by using them, you’ll finally get to the promised land. And while supplements CAN be helpful in terms of helping you to recover, to reduce inflammation, etc., they are NOT an instrument for weight loss!

Weight loss is attained when you make the decision to CHANGE!! More specifically, you must CHANGE your lifestyle habits around exercise and nutrition in order to improve upon, and then maintain your progress. It’s that simple, folks! The question is: Will you apply what you’ve learned, or fall for the next godsend ‘product’ that gips you out of your money?

The choice is your’s! Choose wisely.

