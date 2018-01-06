There is nothing wrong with a wall; there is something wrong with prejudice

America is gripped by another round of ugly debate around immigration and border security. In this debate, anyone can find a sensational anecdote to make a point for anything. Ethical decisions ought to be made with real data and conscience. As a Rabbi, that conscience for me is found in traditional Jewish literature. How would the Hebrew Bible and Jewish tradition answer the question: should the U.S. extend the wall along the southern border?

The Five Books of Moses has a well-established tradition of drawing and enforcing borders. Deuteronomy says, “When the Most High gave nations their homes and set the divisions between human beings, God fixed the boundaries of peoples in relation to Israel’s numbers” (Deut. 32:8) and “May your locks be iron and copper, and your security last all your days” (Deut. 33:25). These verses are understood by the Rabbis of antiquity to say that any country has the right and obligation to enforce its borders. The medieval Jewish commentator Rashi elaborates: “Mighty soldiers used to dwell in the border cities and, as it were, locked it (the country) so that the enemy should not be able to invade it, as though it were closely shut by locks and bars of iron and copper.”

On the other hand, protecting a border was not to give way to xenophobia. The Torah cautions against harming the stranger no less than 36 times! The reason is straightforward: “You must love the stranger, for you were strangers in the land of Egypt” (Deut. 10:19). In terms of deportation, Deuteronomy 23:16-17 forbids us from returning an escaped slave to his/her master. If this person seeks refuge with you, “he shall live with you in any place he may choose among the settlements in your midst, wherever he pleases; you must not ill-treat him.” It is not a difficult stretch to extend this kind of reasoning to illegal immigrants who were fleeing danger. As for those who come to a town and are already working and paying taxes, the Talmud states that “a resident may not forbid such a person from opening a business if he pays taxes to that town” (Bava Batra 21b). In other words, their work and contribution to the general welfare must be taken into account.

In addition, Jewish experience includes the anguish of the refugee and the desperate immigrant. The Jewish people have too often been waiting at a border, fleeing death or otherwise frantic to get across. From biblical times to the Spanish Expulsion to the voyage of the St. Louis during the Holocaust, our compassion should tell us to welcome the stranger because we know what it’s like.

What we therefore have as a guiding principle is a balance between security and welcome. Whether or not we should build a wall along the southern border should be up to those who are legitimately looking to protect America’s security against not only illegal immigration but also against smuggling drugs, weapons, as well as terrorism and sex trafficking. (For comparison’s sake, consider how important Israel’s walls are in protecting lives every day.)

Building a wall, however, should not be based upon prejudice and vitriol. Sinat chinam - baseless hatred - is a sin and the traditional reason why the Second Temple in Jerusalem was destroyed. As far as deportation goes, Jewish sources imply that lawmakers consider whether or not a person is a contributing member of society and if sending a person back is an indirect death sentence. The building of the wall must also be seen in its larger political context. For example, consider the recent lifting of protections for 69,000 Haitians who have become largely integrated into America’s workforce in healthcare and tourism and that Haiti is still a wasteland of earthquake and cholera. Is such an action about security or is it actually an effort to kick out people of color? And is a wall therefore part of a larger racist campaign?