Gregory Foy, Contributor
Associate Professor of Chemistry

There is SO Much More to Leadership than Words or Tweets

11/15/2017 02:36 pm ET

Here at COP23 in Bonn, French President Emmanual Macron delivered his opening remarks where he (DW) “told the delegates that not only is Europe leading the way in efforts to fight climate change, it can also make up for the impending withdrawal of the United States from the Paris Agreement.  “I propose that Europe replaces America," he said. "And France will meet that challenge.” (DW).

President Macron is clearly stating that he is ready to fill the void left by the United States following the announced US intention to withdrawal from the Paris Agreement.  These are the words of a World Leader.  However, what President Macron did after his speech showed his true leadership and character.

Keith Peterman
President Emmanuel Macron greeting COP23 volunteers

Pictured above is the French President greeting the many COP23 volunteers who waited patiently for almost an hour until he emerged from one of the meeting rooms.  A true world leader inspires people around the globe and appreciates their efforts.  In the vacuum created by the US President, a real world leader has stepped on to the international stage.

Keith Peterman
A view of the crowd waiting for a chance to see President Macron

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
There is SO Much More to Leadership than Words or Tweets

CONVERSATIONS