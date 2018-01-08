The Golden Globes were awash in black last night, as men and women protested not only for equal pay, but against sexual violence against women. However, some of the most prominent voices to have spoken out against sexual violence were left of the guest list, and the slight against them was gross injustice.

Italian actress and director Asia Argento was an early voice to speak out against Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assaults against women, and her account was documented in an investigative piece written by Ronan Farrow for the New York Times in October of 2017. Argento alleged Weinstein forced oral sex on her, and included a reenactment of the incident in her film, Scarlet Diva. Aside from a brief red carpet recognition from Eva Longoria, Argento was excluded from involvement either as victim or activist.

It would have been appropriate for America to embrace her as an invitee at the Golden Globes, not only as a victim of assault, but as a casualty of victim blaming. Argento was widely criticized by Italian media for speaking out, and has since moved to Germany to seek respite. Perhaps she is not considered mainstream enough to have been included in a celebration of the American elite.

Another notable absence was that of actor, Anthony Rapp, whose allegations of sexual assault against actor, Kevin Spacey when Rapp was still a minor, raised awareness sexual assault is not just a male on female crime . Sadly, while the disgraced Spacey received mentions during the broadcast, albeit scathing mentions, his accuser went unmentioned.

There were other notable omissions as well, including Annabella Sciorra, Rosanna Arquette, Corey Feldman, and Mira Sorvino, who may well have been blacklisted by Harvey Weinstein for rejection of his advances. Such egregious omissions raise questions about the possibility certain voices within the #metoo movement simply are not notable enough. Hollywood is sort of an exclusive club regardless of gender, after all.

On her Twitter account, Argento referred to the omitted actors as “Personae Non Gratae,” and her absence deepens a wound created by Weinstein, and opened further by journalists in her home country.

The notable exclusions also create the appearance of classism among artists. The message seems to be, unless you are making the art that makes the most money, or gains the most attention, we do not accept you.

Perhaps the Hollywood elite needs to understand that a movement ceases to be a movement when there is exclusion and division within.