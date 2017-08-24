BLACK VOICES
08/24/2017 12:15 pm ET Updated Aug 24, 2017

There's A Scripted Malcolm X Series In The Works

The show will be based on a Pulitzer-Prize winning biography about the Civil Rights leader.
By Zeba Blay
Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
Civil Rights leader Malcolm X, in 1965. 

The life of civil rights activist Malcolm X will be the focus of an upcoming TV drama that’s currently in development. 

According to The Hollywood Reporter, independent studio Critical Content has bought to rights to the Pulitzer-Prize winning biography Malcolm X: A Life of Reinvention written by Manning Marable. 

“Boardwalk Empire” writer David Matthews has been tapped to write the pilot script for the series, which is not yet tied to a network. 

Marable’s book, published in 2011, is widely considered to be the ultimate record of the life of Malcolm X. Deadline reports that the drama series will draw heavily on previously unknown details revealed in the book about the outspoken black activist. 

Spike Lee’s epic biopic “Malcolm X” starring Denzel Washington is perhaps the best known onscreen depiction of the activist’s life. Washington received a Best Actor Academy Award nomination for the film. 

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Zeba Blay
Senior Culture Writer, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Television Biographies (Books) Denzel Washington Malcolm X Malcolm X: A Life Of Reinvention
There's A Scripted Malcolm X Series In The Works
CONVERSATIONS