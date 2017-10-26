There's A Sweet Message Behind Tia Mowry's Post About Her Son's Haircut

Tia Mowry documented her son’s haircut on Instagram and captioned the post with a sweet and important message about raising kids.

The actress posted two videos and a photo on Monday that show her 6-year-old son, Cree, getting a haircut. In the caption, she wrote about the reason behind the change.

“Yes, someone got a hair cut,” she wrote. “I just did a live video explaining why I decided to cut my son’s hair. If you missed it, it’s plain and simple. He asked me to.”

Mowry went on to explain that as Cree’s parent, she feels she should “nurture his thoughts and ideas.”

“He said he wanted to look like daddy [actor Cory Hardrict] and was very specific how he wanted his hair,” Mowry wrote. “Someone is a very happy boy and that’s all that matters.”

In the video, you can hear Mowry share her excitement for her son’s decision.

“You look so handsome, boy,” she says.

Later that day, Mowry shared an additional photo of Cree rocking his new look and giving a thumbs-up.

In 2014, Mowry wrote another important post about her son’s hair. After receiving criticism for keeping his hair long, the actress wrote on Instagram that she was “proud to have a son that embraces his natural hair.”

“Hair length does not define your sex,” she wrote. “Last I checked a penis and a vagina does.”

While chatting with Meredith Vieira on her talk show in 2015, Mowry again pointed out the absurdity of the backlash she faced.