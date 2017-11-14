Now There's An HIV Prevention App Specifically For Trans Women

Each week, LGBT HealthLink, a program of CenterLink, and researcher and blogger Corey Prachniak-Rincón bring you a round-up of some of the biggest LGBTQ wellness stories from the past seven days. For more LGBTQ Wellness, visit a page dedicated to the topic here.

HIV Prevention App for Trans Women

MobiHealthNews reported on the development of an HIV prevention app specifically for transgender women, in a project happening in conjunction with the National Institutes of Health. The developers say they are seeking to fill a gap in which most prevention services are not tailored to transgender individuals, despite the high rate of HIV the community faces.

Queer Group Carries Critical Message

The Washington Blade reported on the efforts of Out2Enroll, an education initiative founded by a coalition of nonprofits to encourage queer folks to sign up for healthcare plans. The Blade notes that Obamacare has led to a 35% drop in the number of LGBT people who are uninsured, but that this year, its healthcare marketplace is only open for enrollment until December 15.

Support for Breast Cancer Survivors

Researchers examined the experiences of sexual and gender minorities who had been diagnosed with breast cancer, and found “a dearth of appropriate social supports,” including providers who to whom they felt comfortable disclosing their identities and support groups that were LGBT-inclusive or specific. The researchers recommend more competency training, support, and study.

Discrimination (Not Queer Parents) Hurts Kids

A review of scientific research concluded that children of same-sex parents do not fare worse than other children on the basis of their parents’ sexual orientation. However, the discrimination that these children and their parents face can have a negative impact on family wellbeing. Researchers recommend the medical community help end stigma by speaking out on the real facts.

Call to Action on Trans Folks and HPV

Researchers published a review of the HPV risks faced by transgender individuals, and argued for better research on the burden of HPV in trans communities and the barriers that trans people face in getting care. They say that more research is needed for comprehensive recommendations on HPV vaccination, as well as screening and preventing HPV-related cancer.

Inclusive Leave for Families of Choice