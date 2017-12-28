There's An Official Black Panther Jewelry Line, And It's Dope AF

By Antwan L. Herron
Originally published in Wear Your Voice Mag.
Thanks to Douriean Fletcher, an LA-based jewelry designer and Special Jewelry Costumer for Marvel’s upcoming, much-anticipated Black Panther film, you can look like you just leapt out of Wakanda.
In an industry that is known for being homogeneously white, Fletcher is breaking new ground, traveling to South Africa to master her craft of telling the stories of women through jewelry, before setting up shop in LA.
In addition to having her work featured in Essence Magazine, she’s also taken her talents south, to New Orleans, the “Big Easy”, to teach youth of color the original purpose of jewelry making — the non-verbal expression of one’s inner creative essence.
Her work caught the attention of Ruth E. Carter, who brought Fletcher on as the Specialty Jewelry Costumer for the film.
You can bask in Fletcher’s original designs on the big screen, in all its blackety black glory, on February 16, 2018, if you haven’t already caught glimpses of it while watching the trailer on Youtube a bazillion times.
In the meantime, Fletcher is making specialty designs featured in the film available for purchase on her website. Presales started Dec 22 and last to Jan 6th, so hurry and order yours soon.