Warning! “Stranger Things” Season 2 spoilers below!

After what seemed like an eternity, “Stranger Things” Season 2 delivered the moment fans have been waiting for: Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) finally made it to the Snow Ball.

It’s about dang time.

But you might’ve missed a tiny mistake that made it into the pair’s big scene.

Talking with host Ricky Camilleri on Build Series Tuesday, Millie Bobby Brown opened up about how Mike and Eleven’s kiss during the Snow Ball was originally unplanned. The actress pushed for the pair to smooch, however, and eventually she and Wolfhard had to improvise it on the spot. Because of this spontaneous decision, Finn wanted to give Brown a cue.

To let her know he was leaning in for the big moment, Wolfhard whispered, “I’m coming in.” If you look closely at the actor’s lips, you can see him mouth the words in the final scene.

Brown first talked about the adorable gaffe on the “Stranger Things” after-show, “Beyond Stranger Things.” She elaborated on the moment during her Build Series interview, saying it was just Wolfhard using some ventriloquist skills to warn her he was going in for the kiss. Funny enough, series creators the Duffer brothers just recently found out it was in the final edit.

“I told them. I was like, ‘Do you know that Finn said he’s coming in?’ Like that’s the weirdest thing I’ve ever heard,” she joked.

Brown said the Duffer brothers contemplated removing the mouthing-of-words from the final cut, but the actress advocated against it.

“I was like, ‘No, guys, it’s hilarious.’ And it’s a great story to tell.”

If you thought Season 2 couldn’t get stranger, kiss that idea goodbye.